Motorola is preparing to expand its Edge 70 lineup in India with the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, which is expected to be the fourth model in the series, following the Edge 70, Edge 70 Pro, and Edge 70 Fusion. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone's design, colour variants, and key specifications have surfaced online.
The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is expected to offer notable upgrades over the recently introduced Edge 70 Pro, including a dedicated telephoto camera, wireless charging, and up to 16GB of RAM. The smartphone will also go on sale in India via Flipkart after launch.
Design and Build
In terms of design, the Edge 70 Pro+ is said to retain a premium look similar to the Pro model. It features a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera module and Motorola branding centred.
The phone is expected to sport a curved display with a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right edge, while the left side may include an additional customisable button, possibly linked to AI shortcuts or quick actions.
Colour Variants
Motorola has unveiled three Pantone-inspired colour options for the smartphone - Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel. These variants are expected to feature unique textures, including sculpted wood, twill-inspired, and satin luxe finishes.
Camera Features
The smartphone is tipped to offer a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP Sony LYT-710 primary sensor with 3.5-degree optical image stabilisation (OIS). It may also support up to 50x digital zoom, enhanced by Motorola's "Super Zoom Pro" technology.
With premium features at a likely mid-range price point, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ could appeal to users looking for flagship-like features without spending heavily.