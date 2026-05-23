Technology

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ to Launch in India Soon with Triple Rear Camera

Motorola is set to launch the Edge 70 Pro+ in India soon as the fourth model in the Edge 70 series. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP Sony LYT-710 triple rear camera, 16GB RAM, wireless charging, and 50x digital zoom. It may come in three Pantone-inspired colours and offer mid-range Price

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Motorola Edge 70 Pro
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ available in three different colourways

Motorola is preparing to expand its Edge 70 lineup in India with the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, which is expected to be the fourth model in the series, following the Edge 70, Edge 70 Pro, and Edge 70 Fusion. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone's design, colour variants, and key specifications have surfaced online.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is expected to offer notable upgrades over the recently introduced Edge 70 Pro, including a dedicated telephoto camera, wireless charging, and up to 16GB of RAM. The smartphone will also go on sale in India via Flipkart after launch.

Design and Build

In terms of design, the Edge 70 Pro+ is said to retain a premium look similar to the Pro model. It features a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera module and Motorola branding centred.

The phone is expected to sport a curved display with a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right edge, while the left side may include an additional customisable button, possibly linked to AI shortcuts or quick actions.

Colour Variants

Motorola has unveiled three Pantone-inspired colour options for the smartphone - Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel. These variants are expected to feature unique textures, including sculpted wood, twill-inspired, and satin luxe finishes.

Camera Features

The smartphone is tipped to offer a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP Sony LYT-710 primary sensor with 3.5-degree optical image stabilisation (OIS). It may also support up to 50x digital zoom, enhanced by Motorola's "Super Zoom Pro" technology.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.8-inch curved AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate
ProcessorYet to be officially revealed
Rear CameraTriple camera setup with 50MP Sony LYT-710 primary sensor and telephoto lens
ZoomUp to 50x digital zoom with Super Zoom Pro
RAMUp to 16GB RAM
Charging90W wired fast charging + wireless charging support
DesignFlat rear panel, square camera module, centred Motorola branding
ColoursPantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, Pantone Zinfandel
Special FeatureAdditional side button, likely for AI shortcuts or custom actions
AvailabilityExpected to launch soon in India via Flipkart

With premium features at a likely mid-range price point, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ could appeal to users looking for flagship-like features without spending heavily.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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