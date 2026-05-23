Motorola is preparing to expand its Edge 70 lineup in India with the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, which is expected to be the fourth model in the series, following the Edge 70, Edge 70 Pro, and Edge 70 Fusion. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone's design, colour variants, and key specifications have surfaced online.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is expected to offer notable upgrades over the recently introduced Edge 70 Pro, including a dedicated telephoto camera, wireless charging, and up to 16GB of RAM. The smartphone will also go on sale in India via Flipkart after launch.

Design and Build

In terms of design, the Edge 70 Pro+ is said to retain a premium look similar to the Pro model. It features a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera module and Motorola branding centred.