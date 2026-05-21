The Indian variant of the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It runs Android 16 out of the box with Motorola's Hello UI. The company promises one major Android update and three years of security updates.

The Moto G37 features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. The display supports up to 1,050 nits of brightness and comes protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Motorola has also added Smart Water Touch technology, which improves touch response even when the screen is wet.

Motorola announced the launch of the Motorola G37 Power, the Motorola G37, and the Motorola Buds 2 in India on 19 May. The devices feature the segment's best battery and performance. It is positioned as the most powerful in its segment.

For photography, the Moto G37 comes with a 50MP AI-powered rear camera featuring Quad Pixel technology for better low-light shots. On the front, it houses an 8MP selfie camera. The device also supports AI editing tools and up to 2K video recording.

The phone packs a 5,200mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. It also supports 6W reverse wired charging, allowing users to charge other compatible devices when required.

In terms of durability and audio, the Moto G37 features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, as well as MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. The smartphone features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It features a 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage configuration. The smartphone will go on sale starting 25 May 2026 on Flipkart and Motorola. in, leading retail stores across India, at an effective launch price starting at just ₹13,999.

Moto G37 Power

The Moto G37 Power features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth scrolling and gaming performance. The display supports up to 1,050 nits of brightness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection for improved durability. Motorola has also included Smart Water Touch technology, which helps the screen remain responsive even with wet hands.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor in the Indian variant, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It runs Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UI, and the company promises one Android OS upgrade and 3 years of security updates.

For photography, the Moto G37 Power comes with a 50MP AI-powered rear camera featuring Quad Pixel technology for improved low-light photography. The phone also includes an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras support video recording up to 2K resolution.

One of the biggest highlights of the Moto G37 Power is its massive 7,000 mAh battery, which Motorola claims can deliver up to 3 days of use on a single charge. The smartphone supports 30W TurboPower fast charging and 6W reverse wired charging.

In terms of durability and multimedia features, the Moto G37 Power features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, as well as MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. The device also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 5, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Motorola G37 Power will be available in two variants: 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB, and comes in stunning Pantone-curated colour options, including Pantone Impenetrable, Pantone Capri, and Pantone Nautical Blue.

The smartphone will go on sale starting 25 May 2026 on Flipkart and Motorola. in, and leading retail stores across India at an effective launch price starting at just Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999.

The Moto Buds 2

The Moto Buds 2 feature 11 mm and 6mm dual dynamic drivers and Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation up to 55dB, allowing users to block out surrounding noise effectively. At the same time, Transparency Mode helps maintain awareness of the environment when needed. Supported by six microphones, Environmental Noise Cancellation, and CrystalTalk AI, the earbuds deliver enhanced calling clarity even in noisy or windy conditions.

Built for all-day usage, the Moto Buds 2 offer up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 48 hours of total battery life with the charging case. Users can also enjoy up to 3 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

Smart features such as Dual Connection, Wear Detection, Gaming Mode, Bluetooth 6.0, and Moto AI integration help create a seamless and intelligent cross-device experience.

Designed for durability and everyday comfort, the Moto Buds 2 feature IP54-rated water-repellent earbuds and an IPX2-rated charging case. Their lightweight ergonomic design, combined with Fit Test functionality, ensures a secure and comfortable listening experience throughout the day.

The Moto Buds 2 will be available in three stylish colour variants, including Pantone Violet Ice, Pantone Carbon, and Pantone Grey Mist. The Moto Buds 2 will go on sale starting 25 May 2026 on Flipkart and Motorola. in, and leading retail stores across India, at a launch price of just Rs. 2,999.

Key Specifications

Motorola G37 Specification Details Display Size 6.7-inch HD+ LCD Refresh Rate 120Hz Protection Gorilla Glass 7i Brightness Up to 1050 nits Processor Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Camera Rear 50MP main (Quad Pixel, AI features) Front 8MP selfie camera Video up to 2K recording (30fps Battery Capacity 5,200mAh Charging 20W TurboPower Reverse Charging 6W Storage & Pricing Configuration 4GB + 64GB - ₹13,999 (starting)