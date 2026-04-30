Motorola has chosen to go bold with colours this time. The device is available in two striking Pantone shades: Pantone Blue Atoll and Pantone Overture Grey. The back features a premium vegan leather finish that feels soft yet durable in the hand.

While the previous Moto G85 was a solid performer, the new G87 takes things to a much higher level with a focus on photography and display quality.

The Motorola G87 makes its grand entrance today, April 30, 2026. This device is not just another phone; it is a carefully crafted piece of technology that balances beauty and power.

The front is dominated by a 6.74-inch curved pOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. With a peak brightness of 2000 nits, viewing content under the sun is no longer a struggle.

The shift is significant because the G87 moves to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset. This processor ensures that switching between apps and playing high-end games is smoother than ever.

To support this speed, the phone comes with 8GB of physical RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, making multitasking feel effortless.

The 200MP Photography Revolution

The biggest highlight of this reveal is the camera system. Motorola has packed a massive 200MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). This lens offers 2x lossless zoom, so zoomed-in shots stay sharp.

It is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens that also handles macro photography. For those who love social media, the 32MP front camera delivers crisp and natural-looking selfies even in low light.

Longevity is a priority for this model, which features a 5100 mAh battery. This is a slight increase over the previous 5000 mAh capacity, but the real magic lies in the new chip's efficiency. When the power runs low, the 44W TurboPower charging gets the device back to full strength in a very short time.

Motorola Moto G87 Key Specifications

The following list provides the detailed technical features for the newly revealed Motorola Moto G87, as mentioned in the recent update:

Motorola Moto G87 Specifications Specification Details Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 Display 6.74-inch Curved pOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Main Rear Camera 200MP with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) Secondary Rear Camera 13MP ultra-wide with macro photography Front Camera 32MP Battery Capacity 5100 mAh Charging Speed 44W TurboPower fast charging Memory 8GB physical RAM + 8GB virtual RAM Storage 256GB internal storage Durability Rating IP54 dust and splash resistance Operating System Android 15 with Hello UI interface

Pricing and Availability

The Motorola Moto G87 launches with an aggressive price tag of $249 (approximately ₹20,990) for the 256GB variant.

This makes it one of the most affordable phones to offer a massive 200MP camera and a stunning curved pOLED screen. The phone is available starting today on Flipkart, at official Motorola stores, and at major retail outlets across the country.

As the lines between budget and luxury blur, does the world really need expensive flagships when a 200MP studio fits so perfectly in the palm of a hand?