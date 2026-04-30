Technology

Motorola G87, First G-Series Phone with 200MP Ultra-Res Camera

The Motorola Moto G87 debuts with a 200MP camera, Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chip, and curved pOLED display. With premium design, strong performance, and a ₹20,990 price tag, it brings flagship-level features to the mid-range segment.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Motorola G87 launch in india
Motorola G87 with 200MP camera

The Motorola G87 makes its grand entrance today, April 30, 2026. This device is not just another phone; it is a carefully crafted piece of technology that balances beauty and power.

While the previous Moto G85 was a solid performer, the new G87 takes things to a much higher level with a focus on photography and display quality.

A Masterpiece in Design and Vision

Motorola has chosen to go bold with colours this time. The device is available in two striking Pantone shades: Pantone Blue Atoll and Pantone Overture Grey. The back features a premium vegan leather finish that feels soft yet durable in the hand.

The front is dominated by a 6.74-inch curved pOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. With a peak brightness of 2000 nits, viewing content under the sun is no longer a struggle.

The shift is significant because the G87 moves to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset. This processor ensures that switching between apps and playing high-end games is smoother than ever.

To support this speed, the phone comes with 8GB of physical RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, making multitasking feel effortless.

The 200MP Photography Revolution

The biggest highlight of this reveal is the camera system. Motorola has packed a massive 200MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). This lens offers 2x lossless zoom, so zoomed-in shots stay sharp.

It is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens that also handles macro photography. For those who love social media, the 32MP front camera delivers crisp and natural-looking selfies even in low light.

Longevity is a priority for this model, which features a 5100 mAh battery. This is a slight increase over the previous 5000 mAh capacity, but the real magic lies in the new chip's efficiency. When the power runs low, the 44W TurboPower charging gets the device back to full strength in a very short time.

Motorola Moto G87 Key Specifications

The following list provides the detailed technical features for the newly revealed Motorola Moto G87, as mentioned in the recent update:

Motorola Moto G87 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2
Display6.74-inch Curved pOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
Main Rear Camera200MP with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS)
Secondary Rear Camera13MP ultra-wide with macro photography
Front Camera32MP
Battery Capacity5100 mAh
Charging Speed44W TurboPower fast charging
Memory8GB physical RAM + 8GB virtual RAM
Storage256GB internal storage
Durability RatingIP54 dust and splash resistance
Operating SystemAndroid 15 with Hello UI interface

Pricing and Availability

The Motorola Moto G87 launches with an aggressive price tag of $249 (approximately ₹20,990) for the 256GB variant.

This makes it one of the most affordable phones to offer a massive 200MP camera and a stunning curved pOLED screen. The phone is available starting today on Flipkart, at official Motorola stores, and at major retail outlets across the country.

As the lines between budget and luxury blur, does the world really need expensive flagships when a 200MP studio fits so perfectly in the palm of a hand?

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New gadget launchsmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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