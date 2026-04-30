The Motorola G87 makes its grand entrance today, April 30, 2026. This device is not just another phone; it is a carefully crafted piece of technology that balances beauty and power.
While the previous Moto G85 was a solid performer, the new G87 takes things to a much higher level with a focus on photography and display quality.
A Masterpiece in Design and Vision
Motorola has chosen to go bold with colours this time. The device is available in two striking Pantone shades: Pantone Blue Atoll and Pantone Overture Grey. The back features a premium vegan leather finish that feels soft yet durable in the hand.
The front is dominated by a 6.74-inch curved pOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. With a peak brightness of 2000 nits, viewing content under the sun is no longer a struggle.
The shift is significant because the G87 moves to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset. This processor ensures that switching between apps and playing high-end games is smoother than ever.
To support this speed, the phone comes with 8GB of physical RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, making multitasking feel effortless.
The 200MP Photography Revolution
The biggest highlight of this reveal is the camera system. Motorola has packed a massive 200MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). This lens offers 2x lossless zoom, so zoomed-in shots stay sharp.
It is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens that also handles macro photography. For those who love social media, the 32MP front camera delivers crisp and natural-looking selfies even in low light.
Longevity is a priority for this model, which features a 5100 mAh battery. This is a slight increase over the previous 5000 mAh capacity, but the real magic lies in the new chip's efficiency. When the power runs low, the 44W TurboPower charging gets the device back to full strength in a very short time.
Motorola Moto G87 Key Specifications
The following list provides the detailed technical features for the newly revealed Motorola Moto G87, as mentioned in the recent update:
Pricing and Availability
The Motorola Moto G87 launches with an aggressive price tag of $249 (approximately ₹20,990) for the 256GB variant.
This makes it one of the most affordable phones to offer a massive 200MP camera and a stunning curved pOLED screen. The phone is available starting today on Flipkart, at official Motorola stores, and at major retail outlets across the country.
As the lines between budget and luxury blur, does the world really need expensive flagships when a 200MP studio fits so perfectly in the palm of a hand?