Unlike Motorola's familiar Razr flip phones, the Razr Flex is expected to open like a small book, turning from a conventional smartphone into a larger tablet-style device.

The Motorola Razr Flex, internally codenamed "Parker," is its highly anticipated squat or wide-format foldable smartphone.

Motorola appears to be preparing another major entry into the foldable smartphone market, this time targeting one of the category's most interesting segments: book-style foldable phones.

What makes the phone particularly interesting is its relatively compact size.

Current leaks suggest that Motorola is working on a foldable that is noticeably smaller than several competing book-style models.

Leaked Specifications And Features

Display And Design Specification Details Inner Display Inner Display 6.92-inch flexible OLED screen featuring a crisp 1728 x 2364 resolution and an ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. Cover Display Cover Display 4.97-inch OLED panel with a 1140 x 1736 resolution. Dimension Dimension 110 x 149 x 5.8 mm when unfolded, and 110 x 76 x 12.6 mm when folded. Weight and build Weight Weighs 215 grams. Build It prioritises a shorter, passport-style width over extreme thinness, giving it a chunkier yet comfortably compact feel. Colours Colours Curated in official PANTONE shades, including Pantone Coriander and Pantone Dark Botanical Garden.

Core Performance Specification Details Processor Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Memory And Storage Configured strictly in a single tier: 12GB RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. Software It's expected to ship with Android 17. Biometrics And Control It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, along with a dedicated physical AI key.

Camera System Specification Details Rear Cameras A dual-camera array housed in a horizontal, pill-shaped module, featuring a 50MP main sensor with up to 30x digital zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. Selfie Cameras Two identical 32MP front-facing cameras, one cut into the cover screen and one on the large inner display.

Battery And Durability Specification Details Battery Packaged with a robust 5,000 mAh battery leveraging its slightly thicker chassis to fit more capacity than typical thin foldables. Charging Supports 25W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging. Environmental Protection Built to premium rugged standards with dual IP48 and IP49 ratings, it offers comprehensive resistance to dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets.

Expected Pricing Strategy

Reports indicate Motorola intends to price the Razr Flex aggressively to undercut direct category rivals, targeting a lower launch price than Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Apple's rumoured iPhone Duo.

This aligns closely with the brand's competitive history in the premium segment.

For context, Motorola's larger book-style device, the Motorola Razr Fold, launched earlier this year at ₹1,49,999 INR / €1,999 EUR.

Because early leaks suggest the Razr Flex uses a more budget-friendly performance chip configuration to deliver "flagship-level strength" at an accessible price, it is expected to target a lower sub-flagship price tier.

Project Launch And Availability Window

According to major leaks, Motorola is targeting a mid-to-late December 2026 launch.

Initial rollouts are expected to begin in select global markets immediately after the December reveal, shipping out of the box with the newly deployed Android 17 operating system.

However, the phone remains a reported upcoming product rather than a fully confirmed Motorola release.

The leaked specifications give us a fairly detailed picture of what Motorola may be preparing.

Still, the final hardware, software features, pricing and availability will only become certain when Motorola officially introduces the device.