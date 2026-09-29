Motorola appears to be preparing another major entry into the foldable smartphone market, this time targeting one of the category's most interesting segments: book-style foldable phones.
The Motorola Razr Flex, internally codenamed "Parker," is its highly anticipated squat or wide-format foldable smartphone.
Unlike Motorola's familiar Razr flip phones, the Razr Flex is expected to open like a small book, turning from a conventional smartphone into a larger tablet-style device.
What makes the phone particularly interesting is its relatively compact size.
Current leaks suggest that Motorola is working on a foldable that is noticeably smaller than several competing book-style models.
Leaked Specifications And Features
Expected Pricing Strategy
Reports indicate Motorola intends to price the Razr Flex aggressively to undercut direct category rivals, targeting a lower launch price than Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Apple's rumoured iPhone Duo.
This aligns closely with the brand's competitive history in the premium segment.
For context, Motorola's larger book-style device, the Motorola Razr Fold, launched earlier this year at ₹1,49,999 INR / €1,999 EUR.
Because early leaks suggest the Razr Flex uses a more budget-friendly performance chip configuration to deliver "flagship-level strength" at an accessible price, it is expected to target a lower sub-flagship price tier.
Project Launch And Availability Window
According to major leaks, Motorola is targeting a mid-to-late December 2026 launch.
Initial rollouts are expected to begin in select global markets immediately after the December reveal, shipping out of the box with the newly deployed Android 17 operating system.
However, the phone remains a reported upcoming product rather than a fully confirmed Motorola release.
The leaked specifications give us a fairly detailed picture of what Motorola may be preparing.
Still, the final hardware, software features, pricing and availability will only become certain when Motorola officially introduces the device.