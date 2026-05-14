The newly launched Motorola is expected to grab more attention than other foldable models like the Galaxy Z Fold7, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Vivo X Fold5.

Buyers can avail either a flat Rs 10,000 instant bank discount or a flat Rs 10,000 exchange bonus, bringing the effective prices down. No-cost EMI is also available for up to 18 months, with the base variant available for as low as Rs 7,778 per month on the exchange bonus plus EMI offer.

Motorola has launched its brand-new, first-ever book-style foldable smartphone in India, which will grab attention from other foldable smartphones. Motorola claims the Razr foldable phone has the best cameras on a foldable phone.

It is powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The Motorola Razr foldable features an 8.1-inch LTPO extreme AMOLED panel with a near-square 8:7.2 aspect ratio, 2K resolution (2484 x 2232), a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 6,200 nits, protected by Ultra Thin Glass.

It is considered the first phone to feature Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection on the cover display in foldable models. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, offers 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and features an always-on display and Water Touch functionality.

Camera specialisation

Motorola has the best cameras on a foldable phone with a DxOMark score of 164, the highest score yet for a foldable phone. The camera features a triple 50MP setup that includes a Sony LYTIA 828 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide at f/2.0, and a 50MP periscope telephoto with a Sony LYTIA 600 sensor and OIS.

It also features a 20MP front camera when the phone is closed and a 32MP camera when open. Video is up to 8K at 30 fps and 4K at 60 fps, with Dolby Vision recording supported.

The battery is another advantage, which comes with a 6000mAh silicon-carbon cell, still the largest of all foldable models, other than the Vivo X Fold5. It claims to run for 43 hours on a single charge. It features 80W wired charging; it took 60 minutes to charge fully and 10 minutes to charge to 30%. It also includes a 50W wireless charger, 5W reverse charging and a 90W TurboPower charger in the box.

stereo speakers tuned by Bose, with Dolby Atmos handling the audio. It supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, UWB, NFC, eSIM, and a physical SIM slot, as well as USB Type-C with USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds and DisplayPort 1.2 output. It carries IP48 and IP49 water protection ratings.

It offers 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X + RAM Boost and 256GB/512GB UFS 4.1 storage configurations. Motorola ships with Android 16, promising 7 years of OS updates and 7 years of security updates. AI features include Moto AI tools alongside Google Gemini integration via a dedicated AI Key.

Motorola Razr Fold Specifications Label Value Display 8.1-inch LTPO extreme AMOLED 2K (2484 x 2232)resolution 120 refresh rate 6200 nits brightness Ultra Thin Glass Operating System Android 16 7 years of OS and 7 years of security Outer Display 6.6-inch LTPO extreme AMOLED 165Hz refresh rate 6000 nits brightness Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm) Battery 6,000mAh silicon-carbon Charging 80W wired; 50W wireless, 5W reverse Camera 50MP Lytia 828 main 50MP ultrawide 50MP Lytia 600 telephoto Front Camera 20MP (closed) / 32MP (open) RAM and Storage 12GB + 256GB 16GB + 512GB 16GB + 512GB FIFA Colour options PANTONE Blackened Blue PANTONE Lily White FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition Pricing Rs 1,49,999 (12GB + 256GB) Rs 1,59,999 (16GB + 512GB) Rs 1,69,999 (16GB + 512GB FIFA) Available platform Motorola's official website Flipkart, Reliance Digital

Price and Availability

It is available in Pantone PANTONE Blackened Blue, Pantone PANTONE Lily White, and in a special FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition. The pricing of the Razr fold depends on the storage configurations.

The basic variant of 12GB + 256GB is available at Rs 1,49,999; the 16GB + 512GB variant will be available at Rs 1,59,999; and the special 16GB + 512GB FIFA Edition will start at Rs 1,69,999. The flat discount and the EMI availability will bring down the prices to Rs 1,39,999, Rs 1,49,999, and Rs 1,59,999, respectively.

Jio users get additional benefits on plans worth Rs 449, including 3 months of Hotstar free, 5,000 GB with Pro Gemini, Rs 2,000 value on Tira, up to Rs 200 on Ajio, and Rs 2,200 off on flights via EaseMyTrip. In addition, customers who purchase by June 20 will also receive a free one-time screen replacement valid for 1 year.

The Razr Fold will also be available through Motorola's official website, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and other leading retail stores across India.