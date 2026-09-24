The company has also introduced a new naming strategy, with the final two digits representing the upcoming year. The Signature 27 is therefore positioned as Motorola's flagship for 2027.

Motorola showcased the smartphone at the Snapdragon Summit 2026 on September 22, highlighting its focus on performance, AI-powered features, cameras, and premium design.

Motorola has unveiled the Signature 27, its second smartphone under the company's Signature series and one of the first devices announced with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.

Motorola has not yet revealed the phone's price or exact sales date. However, the company has confirmed that the Signature 27 will launch globally later this year.

Performance and Cooling

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 powers the Signature 27. The new platform is designed to improve on-device AI processing, gaming performance, camera capabilities and connectivity.

To manage sustained performance, Motorola has equipped the phone with its ArcticMesh cooling system. The system combines diamond-infused thermal gel, liquid metal and copper mesh with a redesigned 3D vapour chamber that is 40% larger than the previous generation.

Camera Features

The Signature 27 features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 910 main camera alongside a 200MP periscope telephoto camera.

Motorola has also introduced a Video Enhancement Engine, which uses AI to analyse scenes before and during recording and adjust colour tones in real time.

The phone will also support Google's Gemini Omni, letting users use prompts, photos, or existing video clips to create finished videos. Google's Lyria technology can also generate music and soundtracks.

Design and Audio

The Signature 27 will be available in Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Green. The Coal Smoke variant features a woven texture designed to improve grip and durability, while the Capulet Green model gets a brushed, textile-inspired finish.

The phone is also Motorola's first smartphone to feature audio by B&O, with the branding etched onto the rear panel.

Motorola has confirmed that the Signature 27 will receive seven years of OS upgrades and is expected to launch with Android 17.

Motorola Signature 27 Specification Details Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Main Camera 50MP Sony LYTIA 910 Telephoto Camera 200MP Periscope Cooling ArcticMesh cooling system Vapour Chamber 40% larger than previous generation Video AI-powered Video Enhancement Engine AI Google Gemini Omni, Google Lyria Audio B&O OS Android 17 expected OS Updates 7 years Colours Coal Smoke, Pantone Capulet Green Launch Global launch later in 2026 Price Yet to be announced

Motorola has yet to reveal several key specifications, including the display, battery capacity, charging speed, RAM, storage and additional camera sensors. The company is expected to announce these details closer to the phone's launch.