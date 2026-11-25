The new model brings several major upgrades, including a next-generation flagship processor, an advanced camera system with a dedicated action sensor, a larger battery and an upgraded display. With its premium specifications, the Signature 27 is expected to compete in India's high-end smartphone segment.

It was first unveiled at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit in September and is positioned as a successor to the original Motorola Signature.

Motorola has officially confirmed the India launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Motorola Signature 27. The smartphone will make its debut in India on December 9, following its global launch.

Motorola Signature 27: Display and Software

The Motorola Signature 27 features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo display with tandem OLED technology. It supports LTPO refresh rate technology and offers 1.5K resolution for sharper visuals and smoother scrolling.

According to Motorola, the display offers peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits, while its high brightness mode can reach 3,000 nits. This should help improve screen visibility in bright outdoor conditions.

On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 17. Motorola has promised up to seven years of operating system upgrades and security updates, making long-term software support a key selling point.

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Processor

Under the hood, the Motorola Signature 27 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 flagship chipset. The processor is paired with Motorola's ArcticMesh cooling system, which is designed to manage heat during demanding activities such as gaming, video recording and multitasking.

The smartphone could become one of India's first devices powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, potentially giving it an advantage in performance-focused applications.

Camera Specifications

Photography is another major highlight of the upcoming smartphone. The rear camera system includes four sensors:

50MP Sony LYTIA 910 primary camera.

200MP periscope telephoto camera.

50MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Dedicated EVS action sensor.

For selfies and video calls, the device features a 50MP front-facing camera.

The dedicated action sensor is an interesting addition, as it is designed to enhance action photography and capture fast-moving subjects. The 200MP periscope camera is also expected to provide greater flexibility for zoom photography.

Motorola has partnered with Bang & Olufsen to tune the smartphone's audio experience, marking a new collaboration for the brand.

Battery and Charging Features

The Signature 27 packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, considerably larger than the batteries in many conventional flagship smartphones.

It supports 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The silicon-carbon battery technology lets manufacturers offer higher battery capacities without proportionally increasing overall device size.

For durability, the smartphone retains IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It also features Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection.

Expected Price in India

The Motorola Signature 27 starts at $1,599 (approximately ₹1.48 lakh) globally for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

This pricing suggests that the upcoming smartphone could be significantly more expensive than its predecessor in India. For comparison, the original Motorola Signature was launched at ₹59,999 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

However, the global price does not necessarily indicate the final Indian retail price. Motorola is expected to reveal the India-specific variants, pricing and availability details during the December 9 launch event.

What Makes Motorola Signature 27 Different?

The Motorola Signature 27 brings together several premium features, including a tandem OLED display, a 200MP periscope camera, a dedicated action sensor, a flagship Snapdragon processor and a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Its seven-year software support commitment is another significant addition, particularly for customers who prefer keeping their smartphones for several years.

With these upgrades, Motorola appears to be targeting the ultra-premium smartphone market rather than competing directly with conventional flagship devices in the ₹50,000-₹70,000 segment.

The official India pricing will ultimately determine how competitive the Signature 27 is against other premium smartphones.