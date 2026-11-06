Motorola has officially introduced its latest premium smartphone, the Motorola Signature 27, bringing a fresh challenge to the flagship smartphone market.
Launched globally on November 5, 2026, the new smartphone arrives with several impressive features, including Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, a high-brightness AMOLED display, and a large 7,000mAh battery.
However, one of the most interesting additions is Motorola's new diamond-infused cooling technology, which is designed to keep the phone running smoothly even during demanding tasks.
Motorola Signature 27 was first showcased at the Snapdragon Summit on September 22, 2026, where Motorola offered an early look at its upcoming flagship.
Following the initial announcement, the company gradually revealed more details about its camera system, design, AI capabilities, and audio experience.
Now that the smartphone has officially launched in select global markets, attention has shifted towards its upcoming arrival in India.
With its premium design, powerful hardware and long-term software support, Motorola appears to be making a serious effort to compete with established flagship smartphones from Samsung, Apple, iQOO and other major brands.
Pricing By Region
Following its official global unveiling, the Motorola Signature 27 commands a premium flagship price tag, representing a significant bump over its predecessor due to its ultra-high-end hardware.
The device is primarily available in a standard standalone configuration featuring 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.
In the United States, the smartphone is priced at $1,599.99 MSRP. It is sold unlocked worldwide, with pricing in the United Kingdom at £1,300 GBP and across Europe and Germany at €1,899 EUR.
In India, official local retail pricing awaits final confirmation, with the baseline global cost converting to approximately ₹1,51,100 INR.
Availability and Release Dates
Motorola is rolling out the device internationally in tiered regional windows, beginning in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), with sales officially kicking off on November 16, 2026.
In the United States, pre-orders officially open on November 19, 2026, through Motorola.com, Amazon.com, and BestBuy.com, followed by full retail availability and shipping on November 26, 2026, though no US mobile networks carry the phone at launch.
Additionally, Motorola has officially confirmed that the Signature 27 will launch in India later in November 2026, with specific local launch event details expected shortly.