However, one of the most interesting additions is Motorola's new diamond-infused cooling technology, which is designed to keep the phone running smoothly even during demanding tasks.

Launched globally on November 5, 2026, the new smartphone arrives with several impressive features, including Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, a high-brightness AMOLED display, and a large 7,000mAh battery.

Motorola has officially introduced its latest premium smartphone, the Motorola Signature 27, bringing a fresh challenge to the flagship smartphone market.

Motorola Signature 27 was first showcased at the Snapdragon Summit on September 22, 2026, where Motorola offered an early look at its upcoming flagship.

Following the initial announcement, the company gradually revealed more details about its camera system, design, AI capabilities, and audio experience.

Now that the smartphone has officially launched in select global markets, attention has shifted towards its upcoming arrival in India.

With its premium design, powerful hardware and long-term software support, Motorola appears to be making a serious effort to compete with established flagship smartphones from Samsung, Apple, iQOO and other major brands.

Motorola Signature 27 Specifications Specification Details Performance and Hardware Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, built on a 2nm process with a peak clock speed of 5.01 GHz. Cooling System 3D vapour chamber, 40% larger than previous generations, combined with diamond-infused thermal gel to maintain peak performance under load. Memory And Storage Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. Display and Design Screen Technology 6.78-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED Duo tandem OLED panel. Brightness Record-breaking 12,000 nits peak outdoor brightness with a variable 120Hz refresh rate. Durability Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, aircraft-grade aluminium, and high-tactile ceramics. IP68+IP69 rating alongside MIL-STD-810H certification. Camera Architecture Primary Sensor 50MP Sony LYT-910 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Telephoto Lens 200MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. Ultrawide and Specialised Sensors 50MP ultra-wide lens paired with a dedicated physical action sensor specifically designed to eliminate motion blur in high-speed action photography. Video Capture Up to 8K resolution recording at 30 frames per second. Battery And Capacity Battery Capacity 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. Charging Speed 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Audio Speakers Dual stereo speakers custom-tuned in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen. Software And Support Operating System Android 16. Long-Term Support 7 years of major OS updates, security patches, and AI feature drops. Colours Available Colours Pantone Coal Smoke, Pantone Capulet Olive.

Pricing By Region

Following its official global unveiling, the Motorola Signature 27 commands a premium flagship price tag, representing a significant bump over its predecessor due to its ultra-high-end hardware.

The device is primarily available in a standard standalone configuration featuring 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

In the United States, the smartphone is priced at $1,599.99 MSRP. It is sold unlocked worldwide, with pricing in the United Kingdom at £1,300 GBP and across Europe and Germany at €1,899 EUR.

In India, official local retail pricing awaits final confirmation, with the baseline global cost converting to approximately ₹1,51,100 INR.

Availability and Release Dates

Motorola is rolling out the device internationally in tiered regional windows, beginning in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), with sales officially kicking off on November 16, 2026.

In the United States, pre-orders officially open on November 19, 2026, through Motorola.com, Amazon.com, and BestBuy.com, followed by full retail availability and shipping on November 26, 2026, though no US mobile networks carry the phone at launch.

Additionally, Motorola has officially confirmed that the Signature 27 will launch in India later in November 2026, with specific local launch event details expected shortly.