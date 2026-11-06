Technology

Motorola Signature 27 Launched With 200MP Camera & 7000mAh Battery

Motorola has unveiled the Signature 27 globally with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, 200MP periscope camera, 120Hz AMOLED display, 7,000mAh battery and diamond-infused cooling technology. The flagship is confirmed to launch in India later in November 2026.

Thangaraja Palaniappan
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Motorola Signature 27
Motorola Signature 27 launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
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Motorola has officially introduced its latest premium smartphone, the Motorola Signature 27, bringing a fresh challenge to the flagship smartphone market.

Launched globally on November 5, 2026, the new smartphone arrives with several impressive features, including Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, a high-brightness AMOLED display, and a large 7,000mAh battery.

However, one of the most interesting additions is Motorola's new diamond-infused cooling technology, which is designed to keep the phone running smoothly even during demanding tasks.

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Motorola Signature 27 was first showcased at the Snapdragon Summit on September 22, 2026, where Motorola offered an early look at its upcoming flagship.

Following the initial announcement, the company gradually revealed more details about its camera system, design, AI capabilities, and audio experience.

Now that the smartphone has officially launched in select global markets, attention has shifted towards its upcoming arrival in India.

With its premium design, powerful hardware and long-term software support, Motorola appears to be making a serious effort to compete with established flagship smartphones from Samsung, Apple, iQOO and other major brands.

Motorola Signature 27 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Performance and Hardware
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, built on a 2nm process with a peak clock speed of 5.01 GHz.
Cooling System3D vapour chamber, 40% larger than previous generations, combined with diamond-infused thermal gel to maintain peak performance under load.
Memory And StorageUp to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.
Display and Design
Screen Technology6.78-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED Duo tandem OLED panel.
BrightnessRecord-breaking 12,000 nits peak outdoor brightness with a variable 120Hz refresh rate.
DurabilityCorning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, aircraft-grade aluminium, and high-tactile ceramics. IP68+IP69 rating alongside MIL-STD-810H certification.
Camera Architecture
Primary Sensor50MP Sony LYT-910 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).
Telephoto Lens200MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom.
Ultrawide and Specialised Sensors50MP ultra-wide lens paired with a dedicated physical action sensor specifically designed to eliminate motion blur in high-speed action photography.
Video CaptureUp to 8K resolution recording at 30 frames per second.
Battery And Capacity
Battery Capacity7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.
Charging Speed90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.
Audio
SpeakersDual stereo speakers custom-tuned in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen.
Software And Support
Operating SystemAndroid 16.
Long-Term Support7 years of major OS updates, security patches, and AI feature drops.
Colours Available
ColoursPantone Coal Smoke, Pantone Capulet Olive.

Pricing By Region

Following its official global unveiling, the Motorola Signature 27 commands a premium flagship price tag, representing a significant bump over its predecessor due to its ultra-high-end hardware.

The device is primarily available in a standard standalone configuration featuring 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

In the United States, the smartphone is priced at $1,599.99 MSRP. It is sold unlocked worldwide, with pricing in the United Kingdom at £1,300 GBP and across Europe and Germany at €1,899 EUR.

In India, official local retail pricing awaits final confirmation, with the baseline global cost converting to approximately ₹1,51,100 INR.

Availability and Release Dates

Motorola is rolling out the device internationally in tiered regional windows, beginning in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), with sales officially kicking off on November 16, 2026.

In the United States, pre-orders officially open on November 19, 2026, through Motorola.com, Amazon.com, and BestBuy.com, followed by full retail availability and shipping on November 26, 2026, though no US mobile networks carry the phone at launch.

Additionally, Motorola has officially confirmed that the Signature 27 will launch in India later in November 2026, with specific local launch event details expected shortly.

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