Motorola Signature 27 Teased With New Camera Design

The teaser image focuses on a shadowy close-up of the smartphone's rear camera hardware. While Motorola has not revealed the full design, the camera module appears to be a key highlight of the upcoming device.

The teaser carried the tagline "A New Perspective Is Coming" and invited visitors to sign up for updates. However, the promotional pop-up has since disappeared from Motorola's website.

Motorola appears to be gearing up to launch its next premium smartphone, with the Motorola Signature 27 briefly appearing on the company's website. The teaser offered a first look at the phone's rear camera module while keeping most of the design hidden.

The brief appearance of the Signature 27 teaser suggests Motorola is working on a successor to the original Signature, which the company introduced as its new premium smartphone series.

Motorola has yet to confirm the launch date, specifications, pricing or availability of the Signature 27.

Swarovski edition could be in the works

Interestingly, a Crystals by Swarovski reference appeared to be associated with the promotional pop-up, although the element did not load correctly.

This has raised speculation that Motorola could introduce a special-edition Signature 27 featuring Swarovski crystals. The company recently collaborated with Swarovski on a special edition of the Motorola Razr, making a similar treatment for its premium Signature series possible.

However, Motorola has not officially confirmed a Swarovski version of the Signature 27.

What to expect from the Signature 27?

Details about the new smartphone remain limited, but the camera-focused teaser suggests Motorola could be preparing significant imaging upgrades.

The original Signature featured a triple rear-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Motorola could build on that camera system with the new generation, although the Signature 27's camera specifications have not been revealed yet.

Motorola Signature specifications

Motorola launched the original Signature in India in January as its first model under the premium Signature series.

Motorola Signature Specifications Specification Details Display Display 6.8-inch pOLED Refresh Rate 165Hz Peak Brightness Up to 6,200 nits Performance Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 Camera Main Camera 50MP with OIS Telephoto Camera 50MP periscope with 3x optical zoom Ultrawide Camera 50MP Front Camera 50MP Battery & Charging Battery 5,200mAh silicon-carbon Wired Charging 90W Wireless Charging 50W Wireless Reverse Charging 10W Wired Reverse Charging 5W

For now, Motorola is keeping the Signature 27 under wraps. The camera-focused teaser indicates that the company is preparing another premium device, while the possible Swarovski connection could give the new model a more luxury-oriented variant.