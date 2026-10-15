Co-chief executives Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos informed employees about the decision in an email sent on the morning of October 14, 2026.

The move comes as the streaming company reassesses its spending priorities amid slower growth, changing viewer habits and increasing competition in the entertainment industry.

Netflix is cutting approximately 1000 jobs, or around 6% of its workforce, in its largest reported round of layoffs since 2022.

According to the message, most job cuts will affect the company's product, technology, legal, and human resources teams.

The executives said Netflix would continue investing in areas with the greatest potential impact while making careful decisions about how to distribute its workforce and financial resources.

They also assured employees that the company remained on track to meet its full-year earnings forecast.

Why Is Netflix Cutting 1,000 Jobs?

The layoffs come as Netflix works to balance its investments in new entertainment formats with the need to control operating costs.

The company has been expanding beyond its traditional film and television offerings to attract more viewers and strengthen engagement. Its initiatives include video podcasts, programmes featuring YouTube creators, live sports and other events.

Netflix has also explored live television channels and bundles with other streaming services as it looks for additional ways to attract and retain subscribers.

However, expanding into new areas requires careful spending decisions. Netflix must determine which projects deserve greater investment while ensuring that its overall cost structure remains aligned with its business objectives.

The latest job cuts appear to reflect this approach. Rather than slowing all investment, the company intends to focus its resources on areas it considers most valuable to its future growth.

Although Netflix has not identified one specific factor as the sole reason for the layoffs, its emphasis on resource allocation suggests that operational efficiency remains a priority.

Slower Growth and Changing Viewer Engagement

Netflix has faced slower growth and weakening viewer engagement, creating pressure to find new ways to keep audiences interested.

The streaming industry has changed significantly as viewers gain access to a wider range of entertainment options. Platforms now compete not only with one another but also with social media, online video creators and other forms of digital entertainment.

Netflix's expansion into podcasts, live programming and creator-led shows reflects its attempt to adapt to these changing habits.

Live sports and special events could help attract viewers looking for content they can watch as it happens, while podcasts and creator-led programmes offer additional entertainment choices.

However, these initiatives must contribute to the company's broader financial objectives. Netflix needs to balance experimentation with spending discipline, particularly as it continues developing its content portfolio.

Netflix to Change Its Viewing Report Schedule in 2027

Netflix has announced another change to its reporting practices. Beginning in 2027, the company plans to publish its viewing report annually rather than twice a year.

The announcement was included in its second-quarter shareholder letter filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Netflix said separating the viewing report from its quarterly financial results would help keep attention on revenue and operating profit.

The change comes as the company continues to evaluate how it measures and communicates its performance. Although viewing figures remain useful for understanding audience behaviour, financial indicators are central to assessing the company's business performance.

How Do the Latest Layoffs Compare With Netflix's 2022 Job Cuts?

Netflix's latest workforce reduction follows two rounds of layoffs in 2022.

In May of that year, the company eliminated approximately 150 positions. Another 300 employees were laid off in June.

At the time, Netflix said it was aligning cost growth with slower revenue growth while continuing to invest in its business.

The earlier reductions followed the company's first quarterly subscriber decline in more than a decade, raising concerns about its ability to maintain the rapid growth it had experienced during the streaming boom.

The current layoffs come as Netflix continues to invest in new entertainment formats while managing costs more carefully.

Other major companies in the technology and entertainment industries, including Disney and Amazon, have also reduced their workforces in recent months.

These moves reflect a broader focus on restructuring operations, controlling expenses and directing resources towards business priorities.

What Happens Next for Netflix?

Netflix's decision to eliminate approximately 1,000 positions highlights the challenges facing even established streaming platforms as the industry evolves.

The company is continuing to explore new content formats and distribution strategies while placing greater emphasis on financial discipline.

Its investments in live sports, podcasts and creator-led programmes could provide additional opportunities to attract viewers, but their long-term contribution will depend on audience response and business performance.

For now, Netflix maintains that it is on track to meet its full-year earnings forecast. Its ability to sustain that performance while managing costs and adapting to changing viewing habits will be important as it moves into 2027.

The latest layoffs therefore represent more than a workforce reduction. They underline Netflix's effort to prioritise high-impact investments, manage expenses and maintain growth in an increasingly competitive streaming market.