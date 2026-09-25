Nikon Z5IIC full-frame mirrorless camera with 24.5MP Sensor

The camera uses Nikon's Z-mount system and includes several functions designed to simplify capturing high-quality images and videos.

Built around a 24.5MP-class backside-illuminated CMOS sensor and Nikon's EXPEED 7 image-processing engine, the Z5IIC combines automated shooting tools with features aimed at creators and enthusiasts.

Nikon has introduced the Z5IIC, a new full-frame mirrorless camera designed to make photography and video creation more accessible while retaining the advanced capabilities expected by experienced users.

Beginner-Friendly Interface

A key addition is a beginner-focused interface. The mode dial includes dedicated Scene modes covering 15 different shooting situations. Once you select a scene, the camera can automatically adjust settings such as white balance, colour, and Picture Control to suit the scenario.

Nikon has also added a dedicated button for Imaging Recipes, letting users quickly access preset looks developed by Nikon, photographers, and creators.

These presets are designed to give photographs a customised appearance without requiring extensive manual adjustments or post-processing.

AI-Powered Shooting Assistance

The camera uses Nikon's deep-learning-based AI technology for subject detection and shooting assistance. In Auto mode, it can automatically adjust exposure settings, including aperture, shutter speed and ISO sensitivity, while also handling autofocus settings.

Image Stabilisation and Handling

For handheld photography, the Z5IIC features in-body Vibration Reduction (VR), offering up to 7.5 stops of image-stabilisation correction at the centre of the frame. The system is designed to minimise camera shake and help users capture sharper images.

The camera can shoot at up to 14fps and features an ergonomic grip alongside a 3.2-inch vari-angle touchscreen.

The display can be positioned for low-angle photography, selfies, and other shooting situations, and it supports smartphone-style gestures such as double-tapping, pinching to zoom, and swiping. Users can also tap the screen to focus and release the shutter.

Video Capabilities

For video creators, the Z5IIC supports 4K UHD recording at up to 60fps, although 4K/60p recording uses a DX-format crop. Full HD recording is available at up to 120fps, enabling slow-motion footage at four or five times normal speed depending on the selected frame rate.

Nikon has included a Product Review mode that automatically shifts focus towards an object brought close to the lens, making the feature particularly useful for product demonstrations, reviews and creator-focused videos.

A recording lamp and red frame indicator around the monitor also provide a clear visual confirmation that recording is underway.

Advanced Video Features

Advanced video capabilities include 10-bit H.265 recording, Nikon's N-Log format for colour grading and N-RAW recording to an SD memory card. USB UVC/UAC support also lets you connect the camera directly to a computer for use as a webcam or for live streaming.

The Z5IIC also introduces a Film Grain function, first seen on the Nikon Zf, letting photographers and videographers add a film-inspired look to their content.

Build and Design

Nikon used magnesium alloy in key areas of the camera body for added rigidity, while dust and drip resistance is intended to provide greater durability during outdoor use. The camera will be offered in black and silver finishes.