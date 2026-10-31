Launched on October 29, 2026, the Noise Buds R1 Gaana Edition's biggest highlight is the bundled Gaana Plus subscription, valued at ₹799, which gives users access to premium music streaming benefits for the first year without buying a separate subscription.

The newly launched Noise Buds R1 Gaana Edition arrives with a complimentary one-year Gaana Plus subscription, making it an interesting option for people who enjoy listening to music throughout the day.

Noise has introduced a new version of its budget-friendly wireless earbuds in India, and this time the company offers something extra beyond the usual audio features.

With several affordable TWS earbuds already competing for attention in the Indian market, Noise is taking a slightly different approach.

Instead of focusing only on hardware specifications, the company is combining its audio product with a music streaming service to make the overall package more attractive.

Key Technical Specifications Specification Details Audio Drivers 11mm polymer composite dynamic drivers for enhanced bass. Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 for stable wireless pairing. Latency Ultra-low latency mode up to 40ms for lag-free gaming and video streaming. Water Resistance IPX5 rating, making them sweat- and splash-resistant for workouts. Microphones Quad-mic setup with 4 microphones dedicated to voice clarity.

Core Performance Features Feature Details Extended Playtime Up to 40 hours of total playback when combined with the charging case. Instacharge Fast Charging A quick 10-minute charge provides up to 120 minutes of playback time. Clear Calling Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) filters out background noise during calls. HyperSync Technology Automatically pairs with the last connected device as soon as the case lid opens. Touch Controls On-ear touch sensors manage music playback, adjust volume, handle calls, and trigger voice assistants.

What Is Included In The Price?

The Noise Buds R1 Gaana Edition has a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of ₹2,999 on the packaging but is sold at a launch price of ₹1,399, a 53% discount.

This purchase price includes a complimentary 1-year Gaana Plus subscription worth ₹799.

Direct procurement is available at this price through the official Noise Store or the official Gaana Platform.

While the standard Noise Buds R1 variant is widely available on multi-brand e-commerce marketplaces like Flipkart, this Gaana Edition bundle is sold exclusively through official partner platforms.

The Noise Buds R1 Gaana Edition is an interesting addition to India's budget wireless earbuds market.

Rather than presenting a completely different hardware product, Noise has taken an existing affordable audio offering and made it more attractive through a collaboration with Gaana.

The success of this edition will depend on whether buyers see value in pairing affordable hardware with premium music streaming.

For people who already enjoy using Gaana, the new Noise Buds R1 Gaana Edition could be a particularly appealing purchase.