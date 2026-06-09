NotebookLM was launched three years ago as an experimental Google Labs product, which was widely considered a boon in the early era of AI. It was built to help users understand any topic. It has since evolved into a widely used research and knowledge tool that helps organise ideas, identify connections across documents, and generate insights.

Google has announced a major update to NotebookLM, introducing new agentic capabilities and more advanced reasoning, designed mainly for complex, multi-step research flows.

Gemini 3.5 and Antigravity are now available in Google NotebookLM. NotebookLM is getting a big upgrade, but it's only for AI Ultra and enterprise accounts right now.

Gemini 3.5 upgrade with cloud computing

The upgraded Notebook LM now runs on Gemini 3.5 and Antigravity, improving accuracy, reliability, and clarity of reasoning.

Each notebook includes a secure cloud computer, enabling code execution directly within the workspace for deeper research and advanced analysis. The system also includes more than a hundred curated software skills, expanding its ability to process and interpret complex information.

With the upgrade to Gemini 3.5 and Antigravity, NotebookLM has demonstrated significant performance gains over its previous version. In Google's side-by-side evaluations, the upgraded system achieved an average win rate of more than 65% across five core evaluation categories, representing a 15-percentage-point improvement above parity.

Performance in large document analysis reached a 69.9% win rate, while advanced web research and source discovery achieved an impressive 78.2% win rate against the previous baseline. These improvements highlight NotebookLM's enhanced ability to analyse complex documents, discover relevant sources, and deliver more accurate and reliable research outputs.

NotebookLM's expanded output formats and customisation

NotebookLM now supports a broader range of output formats, enabling users to transform their research into organised, downloadable files while maintaining greater control over the instructions. Outputs are generated from user sources and can be modified after creation using the studio panel.

The upgraded format of NotebookLM supports PDF reports with charts and tables, .docx, markdown, and text files. In terms of data format, it supports CSV, JSON, and Microsoft Excel (XLSX). Furthermore, it allows users to access Microsoft PowerPoint and visual formats, such as charts and data visualisations. Image via Nano Banana.

Availability

The upgraded NotebookLM experience is rolling out globally on the web for Google AI Ultra users, Workspace business customers with AI Ultra Access, and Workspace users with AI Expanded Access.