On Thursday, November 26, Nothing teased the Nothing Ear (note) Earbuds, showcasing a better look at their design. The latest teaser reveals that the Nothing Ear (note) has a metallic-finish charging case with transparent panels that reveal the earbuds inside.

Nothing has teased its newest Nothing Ear (note) Earbuds ahead of its December 8 launch. They come exclusively with dedicated recording controls and transcription features.

The earbuds continue to retain Nothing's signature design, with the ear(note) branding visible on their stems. The teaser also provides a closer look at the internal driver assembly.

Nothing says the Ear (note) will deliver its best in-ear audio experience yet. The company has also highlighted Hi-Res Audio support as a key audio feature.

An earlier report claims that the Nothing Ear (note) Earbuds could record phone calls, while microphones built into the charging case would pick up in-person conversations, including meetings. The TALK button is also expected to let users record their own voice.

The recordings could later be accessed through a companion app, which is tipped to offer transcripts and summaries. The earbuds are also expected to work with multiple AI agents through voice commands, alongside Nothing's own voice-control system.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has previously spoken about building a hardware context layer for AI. The Ear (note) is expected to be part of that effort, with the earbuds allowing users to capture conversations and then work with that information through different AI tools.

Recording conversations also brings up obvious privacy concerns. According to earlier reports, Nothing has consulted law firms and obtained privacy certifications comparable to those held by competing products.

The company has also reportedly set up a data and security team in London to work on these issues.

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Nothing also envisions using AI agents to turn captured conversations into practical outputs, including drafting documents, preparing emails and assigning tasks.

Nothing has shared the full specifications or pricing of the Ear (note) yet. More details should emerge when the earbuds launch on December 8.

Nothing has confirmed that the Ear (note) will officially launch on December 8, 2026. However, the company has not yet announced the complete specifications, pricing or market availability of the upcoming earbuds.

The dedicated recording controls and AI note-taking capabilities could make the earbuds particularly useful for professionals, students and people who frequently attend meetings or make phone calls.

More details will become clear when Nothing officially unveils the Ear (note) on December 8.