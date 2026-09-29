The headphones combine three different driver technologies to handle bass, mid-range detail and high-frequency audio.

The Headphone (1) Pro is designed as a more premium successor to the company's original Headphone (1), with Nothing focusing heavily on sound quality and immersive listening.

Nothing has expanded its audio lineup with the launch of the Headphone (1) Pro, its latest flagship over-ear wireless headphones. Unveiled on September 29, the new model brings a three-driver audio system, stronger active noise cancellation and a significantly larger battery.

Triple-driver audio system

The biggest upgrade is the new three-driver setup. It combines a 40mm bass dynamic driver with a 13 x 8mm precision dynamic driver and an xMEMS driver measuring 3.2 x 6.0 x 1.15mm with a silicone diaphragm.

The headphones support a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40kHz and are Hi-Res Audio certified. Music playback is supported through AAC, SBC and LDAC, while LC3 is available for broadcast audio.

It also supports dynamic spatial audio with head tracking. Users can switch between several listening modes, including Standard, Live House, Club and Concert Hall. It also includes a dedicated sound mode developed in collaboration with Metropolis Studios.

Other audio features include Personal Sound and Flat EQ, giving users additional control over how their music sounds.

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Upgraded ANC and call features

The Headphone (1) Pro comes with an upgraded active noise cancellation system using 10 microphones. Nothing claims the adaptive ANC system can reduce external noise by up to 46dB.

A transparency mode is also available for situations where users need to hear their surroundings without removing the headphones.

For calls, Nothing has added a four-microphone processing system designed to improve voice clarity.

Connectivity and controls

The headphones support Bluetooth 6.1, LDAC, and lossless audio through USB-C. They also support Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, instant setup on Apple devices and dual-device connectivity.

Physical tactile switches control key functions, giving the headphones a more traditional control system rather than relying entirely on touch gestures.

The Headphone (1) Pro carries an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance and weighs 327 grams.

Battery life

Battery capacity has also received a major upgrade, with the headphones featuring a 1,060mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

Using AAC, Nothing claims up to 30 hours of playback with ANC enabled and up to 68 hours with ANC switched off. With LDAC, battery life is rated at up to 28 hours with ANC and up to 53 hours without ANC.

Price and availability

The Nothing Headphone (1) Pro is priced at $399, which is around Rs 38,300 based on the provided conversion.

This makes the new model around $100 more expensive than the original Headphone (1) was at launch.

The headphones will be available in Black and White colour options. Nothing has listed the Headphone (1) Pro on its India website, although the company has yet to announce its Indian price and availability.