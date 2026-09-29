Technology

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Launched With Triple-Driver Audio & 46dB ANC

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro has launched with a triple-driver audio system, upgraded 46dB ANC, Bluetooth 6.1 and lossless USB-C audio. It offers up to 68 hours of battery life with ANC off and is priced at $399, while its India price is yet to be announced.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Nothing Headphone 1 Pro
Nothing Headphone 1 Pro with 45dB ANC
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Nothing has expanded its audio lineup with the launch of the Headphone (1) Pro, its latest flagship over-ear wireless headphones. Unveiled on September 29, the new model brings a three-driver audio system, stronger active noise cancellation and a significantly larger battery.

The Headphone (1) Pro is designed as a more premium successor to the company's original Headphone (1), with Nothing focusing heavily on sound quality and immersive listening.

The headphones combine three different driver technologies to handle bass, mid-range detail and high-frequency audio.

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Triple-driver audio system

The biggest upgrade is the new three-driver setup. It combines a 40mm bass dynamic driver with a 13 x 8mm precision dynamic driver and an xMEMS driver measuring 3.2 x 6.0 x 1.15mm with a silicone diaphragm.

The headphones support a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40kHz and are Hi-Res Audio certified. Music playback is supported through AAC, SBC and LDAC, while LC3 is available for broadcast audio.

It also supports dynamic spatial audio with head tracking. Users can switch between several listening modes, including Standard, Live House, Club and Concert Hall. It also includes a dedicated sound mode developed in collaboration with Metropolis Studios.

Other audio features include Personal Sound and Flat EQ, giving users additional control over how their music sounds.

Loading post from https://x.com/nothing/status/2104722818541728096

Upgraded ANC and call features

The Headphone (1) Pro comes with an upgraded active noise cancellation system using 10 microphones. Nothing claims the adaptive ANC system can reduce external noise by up to 46dB.

A transparency mode is also available for situations where users need to hear their surroundings without removing the headphones.

For calls, Nothing has added a four-microphone processing system designed to improve voice clarity.

Connectivity and controls

The headphones support Bluetooth 6.1, LDAC, and lossless audio through USB-C. They also support Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, instant setup on Apple devices and dual-device connectivity.

Physical tactile switches control key functions, giving the headphones a more traditional control system rather than relying entirely on touch gestures.

The Headphone (1) Pro carries an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance and weighs 327 grams.

Battery life

Battery capacity has also received a major upgrade, with the headphones featuring a 1,060mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

Using AAC, Nothing claims up to 30 hours of playback with ANC enabled and up to 68 hours with ANC switched off. With LDAC, battery life is rated at up to 28 hours with ANC and up to 53 hours without ANC.

Price and availability

The Nothing Headphone (1) Pro is priced at $399, which is around Rs 38,300 based on the provided conversion.

This makes the new model around $100 more expensive than the original Headphone (1) was at launch.

The headphones will be available in Black and White colour options. Nothing has listed the Headphone (1) Pro on its India website, although the company has yet to announce its Indian price and availability.

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Specifications
SpecificationDetails
General
TypeOver-ear wireless headphones
ColoursBlack, White
Weight327g
Water/dust resistanceIP52
Audio
Driver setupTriple-driver
Bass driver40mm dynamic driver
Precision driver13 x 8mm dynamic driver
xMEMS driver3.2 x 6.0 x 1.15mm, silicone diaphragm
Frequency response20Hz-40kHz
Audio codecsAAC, SBC, LDAC
Broadcast audioLC3
Spatial audioDynamic spatial audio with head tracking
USB audioLossless USB-C audio
Listening modesStandard, Live House, Club, Concert Hall, Metropolis Studios mode
Noise Cancellation & Microphones
ANCAdaptive ANC, up to 46dB claimed noise reduction
Microphones10 microphones for ANC; 4-mic call system
Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth 6.1
Connectivity featuresGoogle Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Apple instant setup, dual-device connectivity.
Battery
Battery1,060mAh
Battery life with ANCUp to 30 hours with AAC; up to 28 hours with LDAC
Battery life without ANCUp to 68 hours with AAC; up to 53 hours with LDAC
Pricing
US price$399
India priceYet to be announced
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