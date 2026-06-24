The launch comes at a time when Nothing has reportedly decided against introducing a new CMF smartphone this year. According to Evangelidis, rising memory costs influenced that decision, potentially creating room for a more affordable Nothing-branded smartphone.

The London-based smartphone maker has already announced the launch via a dedicated Flipkart microsite. Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis also shed light on the company's new naming strategy, explaining that the b-series offers a cleaner, more straightforward structure as the portfolio expands while avoiding overuse of suffixes.

Nothing has officially confirmed the launch of its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone 4b, in India on July 7. The device will mark the debut of the company's new b-series lineup and is expected to sit below the Phone 4a series in the brand's growing smartphone portfolio.

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While the company has not officially revealed the Phone 4b's design, teaser sketches shared online suggest that the device will retain Nothing's signature transparent aesthetic. The sketches hint at a pill-shaped dual-camera module and a rectangular lighting element resembling the Glyph Bar seen on the Phone 4a series.

Leaks suggest the smartphone may have surfaced on Geekbench with the model number A009P. The listing reportedly points to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor built on a 4nm process. The device is said to have achieved scores of 1,088 in the single-core test and 3,155 in the multi-core benchmark.

The teaser images also indicate a dual-rear-camera setup, with the primary sensor likely accompanied by an ultra-wide lens. While official specifications remain under wraps, the Phone 4b is expected to target users looking for a premium Nothing experience at a lower price point.

Nothing will unveil the Phone 4b on July 7 at 3:30 PM. Pricing has not yet been confirmed, but leaks suggest the device could be priced around Rs 32,999 to Rs 33,999, making it roughly Rs 5,000 cheaper than the Nothing Phone 4A, which currently starts at Rs 37,999 in India.

As with all pre-launch leaks, specifications and pricing should be treated as tentative until officially confirmed by the company.