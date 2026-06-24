Technology

Nothing Phone 4b Confirmed for July 7 Launch; New b-Series Set to Debut

Nothing has confirmed the launch of the Phone 4B in India on July 7, introducing its new B-series lineup. The smartphone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, a transparent design with Glyph-inspired elements, dual rear cameras, and a price lower than the Phone 4A series.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Nothing Phone 4b
Nothing Phone 4b set to launch on July 7

Nothing has officially confirmed the launch of its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone 4b, in India on July 7. The device will mark the debut of the company's new b-series lineup and is expected to sit below the Phone 4a series in the brand's growing smartphone portfolio.

The London-based smartphone maker has already announced the launch via a dedicated Flipkart microsite. Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis also shed light on the company's new naming strategy, explaining that the b-series offers a cleaner, more straightforward structure as the portfolio expands while avoiding overuse of suffixes.

The launch comes at a time when Nothing has reportedly decided against introducing a new CMF smartphone this year. According to Evangelidis, rising memory costs influenced that decision, potentially creating room for a more affordable Nothing-branded smartphone.

Loading post from https://x.com/nothing/status/2069707113220509817

While the company has not officially revealed the Phone 4b's design, teaser sketches shared online suggest that the device will retain Nothing's signature transparent aesthetic. The sketches hint at a pill-shaped dual-camera module and a rectangular lighting element resembling the Glyph Bar seen on the Phone 4a series.

Leaks suggest the smartphone may have surfaced on Geekbench with the model number A009P. The listing reportedly points to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor built on a 4nm process. The device is said to have achieved scores of 1,088 in the single-core test and 3,155 in the multi-core benchmark.

The teaser images also indicate a dual-rear-camera setup, with the primary sensor likely accompanied by an ultra-wide lens. While official specifications remain under wraps, the Phone 4b is expected to target users looking for a premium Nothing experience at a lower price point.

Nothing will unveil the Phone 4b on July 7 at 3:30 PM. Pricing has not yet been confirmed, but leaks suggest the device could be priced around Rs 32,999 to Rs 33,999, making it roughly Rs 5,000 cheaper than the Nothing Phone 4A, which currently starts at Rs 37,999 in India.

As with all pre-launch leaks, specifications and pricing should be treated as tentative until officially confirmed by the company.

Nothing Phone 4B (Expected Specifications)
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display TypeAMOLED display (expected)
Refresh RateHigh refresh rate display (likely 120Hz)
DesignPunch-hole design
PanelFlat display panel
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset
Process Node4nm manufacturing process
Memory & Storage
RAM/StorageMultiple RAM and storage configurations expected
Storage TypeUFS storage (expected)
Cameras
Rear CameraDual rear camera setup
Primary CameraPrimary camera
Secondary CameraUltra-wide camera (expected)
Front CameraFront selfie camera
Design
AestheticTransparent Nothing-inspired design
LightingGlyph-style light element on the rear
Camera ModulePill-shaped camera module
Software
OSAndroid 16-based Nothing OS (expected)
Connectivity
Network5G support
Wi-FiWi-Fi
BluetoothBluetooth
Charging PortUSB Type-C port
SIMDual SIM support
Battery
ChargingFast-charging support expected
CapacityBattery capacity yet to be revealed
Expected Price
PriceRs 32,999 to Rs 33,999 (rumored)
Launch Details
Launch DateJuly 7
Launch Time3:30 PM
AvailabilityFlipkart

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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