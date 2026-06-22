The buzz started earlier this week when Nothing posted a cryptic teaser featuring the letter "B". The teaser campaign gained momentum after Nothing India shared a short video with the caption "(b)usted", offering the first glimpse of the device.

The company has begun teasing the upcoming device on social media, sparking speculation about its positioning and how it could fit into Nothing's growing portfolio.

London-based smartphone maker Nothing appears to be preparing to launch a new smartphone lineup in India, potentially introducing a new "B" series aimed at budget-conscious buyers.

The teaser reveals several familiar design elements associated with Nothing smartphones, including the brand's signature transparent rear panel and exposed internal styling.

However, one notable detail stands out, a single rear camera setup, suggesting that the device could target the entry-level or affordable mid-range segment.

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New Series Alongside the A-Series?

Nothing currently offers smartphones under its flagship Phone series and the more affordable A-series lineup. The latest teaser has sparked speculation that the company could introduce a completely new "B" series, designed to cater to a different audience and price bracket.

Industry observers believe the new model could sit below the popular Phone (3a) series, helping Nothing strengthen its presence in India's highly competitive budget smartphone market.

While the company has not officially confirmed the device's name, some reports speculate it could debut as the Nothing Phone (4b).

CMF Phone Successor Uncertainty Adds to Speculation

The teaser arrives shortly after Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis revealed that the company has decided not to launch a successor to the CMF Phone 2 Pro this year.

According to Evangelidis, rising memory component prices made it difficult for the company to develop a new CMF smartphone that would deliver a meaningful upgrade while maintaining an attractive price point.

"We were working on a successor, but with memory prices where they are right now, we can't build a phone that feels like a genuine step forward at a price that makes sense for CMF," he explained.

The statement has fuelled speculation that Nothing may instead be shifting its focus toward a new budget-oriented smartphone under the main Nothing brand.

What Could the New Phone Offer?

Although official specifications remain under wraps, earlier leaks linked to a cancelled CMF Phone project suggested hardware such as:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset

5,500mAh battery

Improved build quality

Metal frame design

Redesigned camera module

Faster charging support

If some of these features make their way to the upcoming Nothing device, the smartphone could emerge as a strong contender in the affordable segment.

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Launch Expected Soon

Nothing has announced an official launch date yet, but the increasing frequency of teasers suggests an unveiling may be just around the corner. Industry reports suggest the device could make its debut in India as early as next month.

With its distinctive transparent design language and growing popularity among younger consumers, the new B-series smartphone could help Nothing expand its reach beyond the mid-range segment and challenge established players in the budget smartphone market.