NRF 2026 APAC Set to Transform Retail's Future in Singapore

The upcoming edition builds on the strong foundation laid by NRF 2025 , where the retail industry witnessed a clear shift toward technology-driven transformation . One of the biggest highlights of NRF 2025 was the central role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in reshaping retail operations.

With participation from global brands, regional retailers, technology innovators, and industry experts, NRF 2026 APAC is poised to be a key platform for exploring the future of retail.

The global retail industry is preparing for a major gathering: NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific (APAC) will take place from June 2 to June 4 in Singapore . Organised by the National Retail Federation (NRF), the event is expected to draw more than 11,000 delegates , making it the largest retail-focused event in the Asia-Pacific region.

From hyper-personalised customer experiences to automated supply chains and advanced demand forecasting, AI emerged as a powerful tool enabling retailers to improve efficiency and decision-making.

Another defining theme last year was the evolution from traditional omnichannel strategies to unified commerce. Retailers emphasised the importance of integrating all customer touchpoints, physical stores, e-commerce platforms, mobile apps, and social media into a seamless, single system. This shift aims to deliver consistent and frictionless experiences for customers, regardless of how they interact with a brand.

NRF 2025 also highlighted the growing significance of customer experience as a competitive differentiator, along with the rapid expansion of retail media networks, where companies leverage their platforms for advertising and revenue generation.

The expo floor featured cutting-edge innovations such as smart stores, cashier-less checkouts, robotics, and immersive AR/VR shopping experiences, setting the stage for further advancements expected at NRF 2026.

What to Expect at NRF 2026 APAC?

Building on these trends, NRF 2026 APAC is expected to take retail innovation to the next level. AI will likely remain at the forefront, with deeper discussions around its real-world implementation across retail ecosystems.

Retailers are expected to explore how AI can drive hyper-personalisation, automate operations, and enhance customer engagement at scale. In addition, the concept of unified commerce is expected to evolve further, with businesses striving to create truly connected, data-driven retail environments.

The event will also focus on the growing importance of the Asia-Pacific region in the global retail landscape. As one of the fastest-growing markets, APAC presents unique opportunities and challenges, from diverse consumer behaviours to rapid digital adoption.

NRF 2026 will provide valuable insights into these dynamics, helping businesses tailor their strategies to regional demands.

Opening Day Highlights

The opening day on June 2 will set the tone for the event with a lineup of prominent speakers and industry leaders. The conference will begin with an Opening Address by Matt Shay, President and CEO of the National Retail Federation, who will outline the industry's vision and key priorities. This will be followed by a Welcome Address from Isabelle Allen, Global Head of Consumer and Retail at KPMG, representing the theatre sponsor.

One of the most anticipated sessions of the day is titled "The Future of Luxury Retail: Leadership, Innovation, and the Global Consumer." This session will feature Anish Melwani, former Chairman and CEO of LVMH North America, who will share insights into how the luxury segment is evolving in response to changing consumer expectations and global trends. The session will be conducted in a conversational format, with Matt Shay leading the discussion.

Another key speaker on the opening day is Scott Price, Group Chief Executive of DFI Retail Group, who will offer perspectives on retail transformation and leadership. His session will be moderated by Paula Macaggi, Founder and Host of OFFBounds, who will bring a global and strategic viewpoint to the discussion.

Expo Floor and Conference Sessions

A major highlight of NRF 2026 APAC will be its expansive Expo floor, which is expected to showcase some of the most innovative solutions in the retail industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore technologies ranging from AI-powered analytics and automation tools to next-generation payment systems and smart store solutions.

The expo is designed to help businesses identify transformational opportunities and adopt technologies that can enhance efficiency and customer engagement.

In addition to the expo, the conference sessions will deliver world-class insights into the future of retail. Key themes are expected to include AI-driven transformation, unified commerce, customer experience, supply chain innovation, retail media, and sustainability.

Industry experts and thought leaders will share strategies, case studies, and practical solutions to help businesses navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving market.

Networking and Location Benefits

Beyond knowledge and innovation, NRF 2026 APAC will serve as a powerful platform for networking and collaboration. With over 11,000 delegates in attendance, the event offers unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry peers, build partnerships, and explore new business opportunities. The diversity of participants, from global corporations to emerging startups, ensures a rich exchange of ideas and perspectives.

Singapore, as the host city, plays a crucial role in the event's success. Known as a global business hub, the city offers an ideal setting for international gatherings, thanks to its advanced infrastructure, connectivity, and strong presence in retail and technology.

Why to Attend NRF 2026 APAC?

The reasons to attend NRF 2026 APAC are compelling. From discovering innovation on the Expo floor to gaining strategic insights at the conference and building valuable connections, the event offers a comprehensive experience for retail professionals.

It is particularly significant for those looking to stay ahead in an industry rapidly reshaped by technology and changing consumer expectations.

As the retail sector continues to evolve, NRF 2026 APAC stands out as a must-attend event, providing a forward-looking view of the trends, technologies, and strategies that will define the future of retail.

With its strong lineup of speakers, focus on innovation, and emphasis on collaboration, the event is set to play a key role in shaping the next phase of the global retail industry.