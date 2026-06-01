The company describes RTX Spark as a major shift in personal computing, combining advanced AI capabilities with industry-leading graphics performance and energy efficiency. The new platform delivers up to one petaflop of AI performance and supports up to 128GB of unified memory, enabling users to run powerful AI models directly on their devices.

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, the platform aims to transform traditional computers into intelligent assistants capable of handling complex AI workloads, creative applications, and local gaming experiences.

NVIDIA has announced RTX Spark, a next-generation AI superchip designed to power a new category of Windows PCs built specifically for the era of personal AI agents.

NVIDIA and Microsoft have collaborated to deliver a native Windows experience for personal AI agents. The collaboration includes new security features, containment technologies, and NVIDIA OpenShell, a framework for running AI agents securely on primary computing devices.

Technical Architecture

At the heart of RTX Spark is a custom superchip that combines an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU featuring 6,144 CUDA cores and fifth-generation Tensor Cores with FP4 precision.

The GPU is connected through NVIDIA's NVLink-C2C chip-to-chip interconnect to a high-performance 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU. MediaTek partnered with NVIDIA on the CPU design, contributing expertise in Arm-based system-on-chip architecture to enhance efficiency, connectivity, and battery life.

AI and Creative Capabilities

RTX Spark is designed to support demanding creative and AI workloads. NVIDIA says users will be able to render massive 90GB-plus 3D scenes using OptiX and DLSS, edit 12K 4:2:2 video content with NVIDIA Blackwell decoding technology, generate 4K AI-powered videos, and run large language models with up to 120 billion parameters and context windows of up to 1 million tokens.

Gaming Performance

Gaming remains a key focus for the platform. NVIDIA claims RTX Spark-powered systems will be capable of running AAA titles at 1440p resolution with frame rates exceeding 100 FPS while utilizing ray tracing, DLSS, and NVIDIA Reflex technologies.

The platform will also introduce support for new RTX capabilities, including DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction powered by a second-generation transformer model, as well as RTX Video with 4x frame generation.

Software and Developer Support

The company revealed that more than 100 software providers are already embracing the platform. Major creative applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Blackmagic Design software, Blender, CapCut, ComfyUI, and OTOY are being optimized for RTX Spark.

Adobe is reportedly rebuilding key portions of Photoshop and Premiere to deliver up to twice the AI and graphics performance on the new architecture.

Game developers and publishers, including KRAFTON, NetEase Games, Remedy Entertainment, Riot Games, and Xbox, are also supporting the platform, further expanding the RTX Spark ecosystem.

Leadership Vision

According to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, RTX Spark represents the next evolution of the PC. He stated that for decades, users interacted with computers through operating systems, keyboards, and clicks, whereas AI-powered systems will allow people to ask for tasks to be completed.

Huang described RTX Spark as bringing together CUDA, RTX technologies, and NVIDIA's AI platform into a single superchip capable of running local AI agents, frontier AI models, creative workflows, and modern games from a single device.

Availability and Future

RTX Spark-powered laptops and compact desktop PCs are expected to launch this fall from manufacturers including ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, and MSI, with additional models from Acer and GIGABYTE arriving later.

Developers can learn more about the platform and Microsoft's new Windows agent capabilities during Microsoft Build, taking place from June 2-3, where the companies are expected to showcase additional security features and AI-focused tools for developers.

With RTX Spark, NVIDIA is positioning AI-powered personal computers as the next major computing platform, bringing advanced AI, content creation, and gaming capabilities together in a single, highly efficient Windows device.