The move is particularly significant because OnePlus has previously confirmed that eligible devices will transition from OxygenOS to OPPO's ColorOS beginning with Android 17.

It has started its ColorOS 17 Closed Beta programme in India, with the OnePlus 15 series among the first devices eligible for testing.

OnePlus users in India are now getting an early look at a major change coming to the company's smartphone software.

The company has linked the move to its efforts to unify software development with its parent company, OPPO.

The programme is aimed at selected users who are willing to test an early version of the software and provide feedback before the broader release.

Reports indicate that the Indian programme includes the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, alongside OPPO and realme smartphones.

Unlike a normal software update, however, this is a limited testing programme rather than a stable update being distributed to every eligible phone.

The ColorOS 17 Closed Beta has a limited number of places for each eligible model, with 300 slots per device reported.

What Is ColorOS 17?

ColorOS 17 is OPPO's next major Android software platform, built around Android 17.

For OnePlus users, its importance goes beyond another yearly software update because it represents the next stage of the company's software strategy.

Until now, OnePlus phones sold in markets such as India have primarily used OxygenOS.

OnePlus 15, for example, currently runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, according to OnePlus' Indian product information.

With Android 17, OnePlus is moving eligible devices toward ColorOS instead of continuing with a separate OxygenOS release.

This does not mean that OnePlus is suddenly abandoning software support.

Rather, the company is changing the software platform it will use for future Android generations.

Why Is OnePlus Testing ColorOS in India?

India is an important market for OnePlus to test its new software strategy.

The company continues to sell and support OnePlus products in India, making feedback from Indian users particularly relevant to the regional version of the software.

OnePlus has previously said that its India customers will continue receiving software updates, security patches, warranty coverage and after-sales support.

The Closed Beta can help the company identify issues involving everyday functions such as connectivity, battery consumption, application compatibility, system stability, notifications, performance, and other parts of the user experience before a larger rollout.

What Happens After The Closed Beta?

The closed beta is only one stage of the software development process.

After collecting feedback and addressing problems, OnePlus and OPPO can expand testing to a larger group through subsequent beta stages before eventually releasing a stable version.

The exact stable-release schedule for ColorOS 17 on the OnePlus 15 and other OnePlus devices should therefore not be assumed from the current closed-beta dates.

The company is still testing the software, and beta results can influence both the timing and the final implementation.

For OnePlus, the goal is not simply to put Android 17 on its smartphones.

The company is preparing for a broader shift from OxygenOS to ColorOS, and beta testing allows it to find bugs, collect user feedback and improve the experience before the software reaches a wider audience.