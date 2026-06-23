OnePlus 15s would have created more competition for OnePlus's own devices. So the next big phone from OnePlus in India would likely be the OnePlus 16 now. OnePlus N series is also launching soon in India. The first phone in the series will be the OnePlus N6.

OnePlus is a global consumer electronics manufacturer owned by Chinese multinational conglomerate BBK Electronics. Founded in 2013 by Pete Lau and Carl Pei, it originally started as an independent "flagship killer" brand before evolving into an established premium ecosystem builder producing smartphones, tablets, and smart wearables.

OnePlus, backed by Oppo, is famous for its high-performance, premium-designed smartphones and tech accessories. Recent reports claim it's unlikely that the OnePlus 15s will launch in India.

Official information about unavailability and uncertainty

OnePlus India has likely cancelled an upcoming flagship phone launch for the market. Last year, the OnePlus 13T was launched in India as the OnePlus 13s.

Reliable leakers, including Yogesh Brar and Debayan Roy, reportedly say the OnePlus 15s project for India has been scrapped. Earlier reports in April 2026 suggested the phone was still coming, creating conflicting information.

But at the same time, OnePlus has not officially confirmed the cancellation, so it remains based on leaks and industry sources rather than a company announcement.

Yogesh Brar, a highly prominent independent technology industry analyst and leakster (rather than a OnePlus employee), conveyed in his post that the OnePlus 15s is not expected to launch in India. Besides, he also added that the launch date for OnePls 16 is still unplanned.

The company launched the OnePlus 15 in China in October 2025, followed by its India debut in November. Its successor, widely known as the OnePlus 16, was also expected to launch around a similar timeline.

However, Brar suggested that plans for its India debut have yet to be finalised. OnePlus 16 will launch sometime in September or October of 2026. It will be interesting to see whether OnePlus shifts its strategy in India and whether this helps the company gain more market share.

In recent times, it appears that OnePlus has shifted its attention to the midrange segment, particularly the lineup. It introduced the OnePlus Nord 6 series earlier this year, comprising the OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE 6, and Nord CE 6 Lite. Additionally, the company is gearing up to introduce an entirely new smartphone in India, dubbed the OnePlus N6, on June 30.