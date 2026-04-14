Technology

OnePlus 15s India Launch Expected Soon; Specs and Features Leaked

The OnePlus 15s is expected to launch in India by May or June, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 165Hz AMOLED display, and a massive 7500mAh battery, though official confirmation is still awaited.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
OnePlus 15S expected to launch in India
OnePlus 15S tipped to launch soon

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch its next premium smartphone, the OnePlus 15s, in India by the end of Q2 2026. While the company has not made any official announcement yet, multiple leaks suggest the device could arrive between May and June, or possibly in early Q3.

The OnePlus 15s is expected to be a rebranded version of the recently launched OnePlus 15T, in line with the brand's strategy of introducing slightly modified variants for different markets.

Alongside this, sources also indicate that OnePlus may unveil two more smartphones in May, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, expanding its mid-range lineup.

If leaks are to be believed, the OnePlus 15s will closely mirror the OnePlus 15T in terms of design and performance. The device is expected to feature a compact yet premium build, with powerful internals and a strong focus on battery life and display quality.

The smartphone is also likely to pack a massive battery and support ultra-fast charging, making it suitable for heavy users. In terms of the camera, the device could offer a capable dual-camera setup with advanced zoom capabilities.

However, details regarding the official launch date and pricing remain under wraps, and these specifications are based on early leaks and reports.

Expected Specifications of OnePlus 15s
LabelValue
Display6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 165Hz refresh rate, Up to 1800 nits peak brightness
PerformanceQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, Adreno 840 GPU
Battery7500mAh battery
Charging100W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging
Camera50MP dual rear camera setup, 3.5x periscope zoom lens
Build & ProtectionIP69K rating for water and dust resistance

As anticipation builds, more concrete details are expected to emerge closer to OnePlus's official announcement.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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