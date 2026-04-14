OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch its next premium smartphone, the OnePlus 15s, in India by the end of Q2 2026. While the company has not made any official announcement yet, multiple leaks suggest the device could arrive between May and June, or possibly in early Q3.
The OnePlus 15s is expected to be a rebranded version of the recently launched OnePlus 15T, in line with the brand's strategy of introducing slightly modified variants for different markets.
Alongside this, sources also indicate that OnePlus may unveil two more smartphones in May, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, expanding its mid-range lineup.
If leaks are to be believed, the OnePlus 15s will closely mirror the OnePlus 15T in terms of design and performance. The device is expected to feature a compact yet premium build, with powerful internals and a strong focus on battery life and display quality.
The smartphone is also likely to pack a massive battery and support ultra-fast charging, making it suitable for heavy users. In terms of the camera, the device could offer a capable dual-camera setup with advanced zoom capabilities.
However, details regarding the official launch date and pricing remain under wraps, and these specifications are based on early leaks and reports.
As anticipation builds, more concrete details are expected to emerge closer to OnePlus's official announcement.