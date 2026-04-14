OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch its next premium smartphone, the OnePlus 15s, in India by the end of Q2 2026. While the company has not made any official announcement yet, multiple leaks suggest the device could arrive between May and June, or possibly in early Q3.

The OnePlus 15s is expected to be a rebranded version of the recently launched OnePlus 15T, in line with the brand's strategy of introducing slightly modified variants for different markets.

Alongside this, sources also indicate that OnePlus may unveil two more smartphones in May, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, expanding its mid-range lineup.