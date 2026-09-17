OnePlus has officially teased its upcoming OnePlus 16 in China, revealing key features ahead of its launch. The company has confirmed that the new flagship will support a 165Hz refresh rate across the system and will be the first smartphone to run ColorOS 17 based on Android 17.

The company has not announced an official launch date, although reports suggest the OnePlus 16 could debut in China in October.

OnePlus has also confirmed three gaming-focused technologies for the device: Wind Chaser Gaming Core, High Refresh Rate technology and an E-Sports Triple Chip system.