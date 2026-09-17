OnePlus has officially teased its upcoming OnePlus 16 in China, revealing key features ahead of its launch. The company has confirmed that the new flagship will support a 165Hz refresh rate across the system and will be the first smartphone to run ColorOS 17 based on Android 17.
The company has not announced an official launch date, although reports suggest the OnePlus 16 could debut in China in October.
OnePlus has also confirmed three gaming-focused technologies for the device: Wind Chaser Gaming Core, High Refresh Rate technology and an E-Sports Triple Chip system.
The system-wide 165Hz implementation could be a major upgrade over the previous generation. While the OnePlus 15 also supports a 165Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 16 is expected to make the high refresh rate available across a wider range of system functions and applications, potentially improving scrolling, animations and touch responsiveness during everyday use.
OnePlus 16 specifications and features
Display
165Hz system-wide refresh rate
Expected next-generation BOE Oriental Screen
Reported use of X4 light-emitting material
Ultra-narrow bezels are also tipped
Expected 6.78-inch 1.5K display
Performance and gaming
Expected Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset
Wind Chaser Gaming Core
High Refresh Rate technology
E-Sports Triple Chip system
The OnePlus 15 offered a 3,200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, and its successor is expected to improve touch performance further.
Cameras
200MP primary camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor
50MP ultrawide camera
50MP periscope telephoto camera
50MP autofocus front camera
These camera specifications remain based on leaks and have not been fully confirmed by OnePlus.
Battery and charging
9,000mAh battery
100W wired charging suggested by China's 3C certification
Wireless charging has also been reported, though the full charging specifications have yet to be officially confirmed.
Software
OnePlus 16 India launch
The India availability of the standard OnePlus 16 remains uncertain. Some reports claim that OnePlus could skip the standard model in India and instead position the OnePlus 16R as its flagship offering in the country. OnePlus has not confirmed this strategy.
The company will also need to clarify whether features such as the system-wide 165Hz refresh rate, 100W charging and the reported camera upgrades will be available on the Indian variant if the device launches in the market.