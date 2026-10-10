OnePlus 16R & 16 May Launch With Major Upgrades, Check Specs

The OnePlus 16R is expected to target buyers seeking flagship-level performance, while the OnePlus 16 is positioned as the company's next premium flagship. However, the specifications, pricing and Indian launch timeline of the OnePlus 16R have not been officially confirmed.

While the OnePlus 16 is scheduled to launch in China on October 12, 2026, its availability in India remains unconfirmed. Reports suggest the OnePlus 16R could arrive in India around late December 2026 or January 2027.

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to introduce two new flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 16R and OnePlus 16 , with significant upgrades to performance, cameras, battery capacity and display technology.

OnePlus 16R: Expected Specifications

The OnePlus 16R is rumoured to share its specifications with the upcoming OnePlus Ace 7. It could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, offering a substantial performance upgrade over its predecessor, the OnePlus 15R.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 185Hz, compared with the 165Hz panel on its predecessor.

The camera setup could receive a major upgrade, with a 200-megapixel primary sensor replacing the 50-megapixel main camera on the previous model. A 16-megapixel front camera is also expected.

Battery capacity could be another major highlight. The handset is tipped to pack a 9,000mAh battery, compared with the 7,400mAh battery on the OnePlus 15R. It may also support 100W wired fast charging and run ColorOS 17 out of the box.

OnePlus 16R: Expected Specifications at a Glance Feature Expected details Display 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED Refresh rate Up to 185Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Rear camera 200MP main sensor Front camera 16MP Battery 9,000mAh Charging 100W wired Software ColorOS 17 Expected India launch Late December 2026 or January 2027 Expected price ₹70,000-₹75,000

The OnePlus 16R could carry an estimated price tag of ₹70,000 to ₹75,000 in India. This would place it significantly above the OnePlus 15R, which launched at ₹47,999 and has reportedly seen subsequent price increases.

These details remain based on leaks and should not be treated as final specifications.

OnePlus 16: Display Features Revealed Ahead of China Launch

The OnePlus 16 is scheduled to launch in China on October 12, 2026. Ahead of the unveiling, OnePlus has highlighted its next-generation display technology developed in collaboration with BOE. The Indian launch timeline has not been confirmed.

The smartphone is expected to feature BOE's X4 luminescent material, designed to improve display efficiency and visual performance. OnePlus says the panel can reduce hardware brightness to as low as 1 nit, making it more comfortable to use in dark environments.

The display is reported to support a standard refresh rate of up to 165Hz, with compatible games reaching 185Hz. OnePlus has also highlighted the panel's power efficiency, claiming that its power consumption at 165Hz is comparable to that of a 120Hz display.

Additional display features reportedly include TÜV Rheinland Smart Eye Protection 6.0 and ultra-thin bezels measuring around 1.15mm. The device is also expected to use a low-injection-pressure overmoulding (LIPO) manufacturing process to achieve its slim bezels.

The phone could include dedicated chips for display processing, touch response and connectivity, aimed at improving gaming performance and responsiveness.

OnePlus 16: Expected Performance and Camera Details

The OnePlus 16 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. It is also tipped to feature a 9,000mAh battery, making battery capacity a key highlight of the upcoming flagship.

For photography, the smartphone is expected to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Other reports point to an additional 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera, although the complete camera configuration should be confirmed at launch.

OnePlus 16: Expected Specifications Feature Expected details Display BOE X4-based OLED panel Refresh rate Up to 165Hz system-wide; 185Hz in supported games Minimum brightness 1 nit Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Main camera 200MP Telephoto camera 50MP with 3x optical zoom Ultra-wide camera 50MP, according to reports Front camera 50MP, according to reports Battery 9,000mAh Launch October 12, 2026, in China

India Launch and Pricing

As the OnePlus 16 approaches its China launch, the company's plans for the Indian market remain unclear.

Previous reports suggested that OnePlus might skip the regular flagship in India and focus on the OnePlus 16R instead. However, neither an Indian launch date nor the final pricing of either model has been officially confirmed.

If the reported specifications prove accurate, the OnePlus 16R could offer a substantial battery and camera upgrade over its predecessor, while the OnePlus 16 could focus on display technology, gaming performance and flagship photography.

Buyers should wait for official announcements before deciding, as current pricing and launch details for the Indian market remain speculative.