Technology

OnePlus 16T Reportedly in Development With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6

A new leak suggests OnePlus is developing the compact OnePlus 16T for China. The smartphone is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, a 6.3-inch flat display with an ultra-high refresh rate, and flagship-level performance in a compact design.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
OnePlus 16T
OnePlus 16T is tipped to launch in India next year

OnePlus appears to be continuing its push into the compact flagship segment, with a new leak suggesting that the company is already developing the OnePlus 16T for the Chinese market.

While the rumoured OnePlus 15T never made its way to India, the next-generation model could arrive as one of the brand's most powerful compact smartphones yet.

According to the latest information, the OnePlus 16T is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. It remains unclear whether the device will use the standard version of the processor or a more powerful Pro variant, but either option would place the phone among next year's flagship offerings.

The leak also points to a 6.3-inch flat display with an "ultra-high" refresh rate. The current OnePlus 15T is said to support up to 165Hz, prompting speculation that the upcoming model could adopt an even smoother 185Hz panel, similar to what has been rumoured for the flagship OnePlus 16 series.

Although other hardware details have yet to be finalized, the development of the device suggests that OnePlus remains committed to compact flagship smartphones. While several manufacturers have scaled back their smaller premium devices, the T-series compact lineup appears to be performing well in China.

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding a global launch. However, if OnePlus follows its previous naming strategy, the OnePlus 16T could potentially debut in India under a different name, possibly as the OnePlus 16s.

More details about the smartphone are expected to emerge in the coming months as development progresses.

Expected OnePlus 16T Specifications (Leaked)

Expected OnePlus 16T Specifications (Leaked)
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.3-inch flat display
Refresh RateUltra-high refresh rate
Expected Refresh RateExpected refresh rate up to 185Hz (rumoured)
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
VariantStandard or Pro variant yet to be confirmed
Design
Form FactorCompact flagship form factor
Screen DesignFlat-screen design
Software
OSExpected to run Android 17-based OxygenOS/ColorOS (not confirmed)
Launch
China LaunchExpected to launch in China in 2027
India LaunchIndia's launch remains unconfirmed
Other MarketsCould arrive as OnePlus 16s in select markets

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...