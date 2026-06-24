OnePlus appears to be continuing its push into the compact flagship segment, with a new leak suggesting that the company is already developing the OnePlus 16T for the Chinese market.
While the rumoured OnePlus 15T never made its way to India, the next-generation model could arrive as one of the brand's most powerful compact smartphones yet.
According to the latest information, the OnePlus 16T is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. It remains unclear whether the device will use the standard version of the processor or a more powerful Pro variant, but either option would place the phone among next year's flagship offerings.
The leak also points to a 6.3-inch flat display with an "ultra-high" refresh rate. The current OnePlus 15T is said to support up to 165Hz, prompting speculation that the upcoming model could adopt an even smoother 185Hz panel, similar to what has been rumoured for the flagship OnePlus 16 series.
Although other hardware details have yet to be finalized, the development of the device suggests that OnePlus remains committed to compact flagship smartphones. While several manufacturers have scaled back their smaller premium devices, the T-series compact lineup appears to be performing well in China.
As of now, there is no confirmation regarding a global launch. However, if OnePlus follows its previous naming strategy, the OnePlus 16T could potentially debut in India under a different name, possibly as the OnePlus 16s.
More details about the smartphone are expected to emerge in the coming months as development progresses.
Expected OnePlus 16T Specifications (Leaked)