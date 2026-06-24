OnePlus appears to be continuing its push into the compact flagship segment, with a new leak suggesting that the company is already developing the OnePlus 16T for the Chinese market.

While the rumoured OnePlus 15T never made its way to India, the next-generation model could arrive as one of the brand's most powerful compact smartphones yet.

According to the latest information, the OnePlus 16T is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. It remains unclear whether the device will use the standard version of the processor or a more powerful Pro variant, but either option would place the phone among next year's flagship offerings.