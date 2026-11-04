What makes the device particularly interesting is its reported widescreen design, which could give users a different experience than the tall, narrow smartphones that currently dominate the market.

The upcoming smartphone is tipped to bring an unusual combination of a compact display, a powerful processor, two 200-megapixel rear cameras, and a large battery.

The smartphone market may be preparing for another interesting addition from OnePlus, as fresh leaks about the rumoured OnePlus 16T have begun to attract attention.

Although OnePlus has not officially announced the OnePlus 16T, recent reports suggest that the company could be exploring a new direction for its compact flagship smartphone lineup.

Leaked specifications indicate the device may focus on flagship-level performance, improved photography, and better everyday usability without requiring users to carry a traditionally large smartphone.

The latest reports also suggest a possible connection between the upcoming device and an Oppo-developed smartphone.

OnePlus 16T Expected Specifications Specification Details Design And Form Factor Chassis Distinct "wide slab" chassis measuring around 85mm in width, built around a premium metal frame Durability Rumoured to offer a rugged IP69 dust- and water-resistance rating Display Display 6.35-inch 1.5K flat LTPO OLED display with ultra-thin 1mm bezels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an atypical 16:9 or 16:10 aspect ratio Processor Chipset MediaTek's cutting-edge 3nm Dimensity 9600M chipset Cameras Rear Cameras Massive dual-camera system consisting of a 200MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) paired with a 200MP periscope telephoto camera Battery and Power Battery 7,000+ mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging Software OS Android 17 layered with ColorOS / OxygenOS

Expected Pricing

Early retail tracking and aggregate projections place the expected starting price of the OnePlus 16T anywhere between ₹45,999 and ₹74,999, depending heavily on the targeted specification tier, such as a base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

If the device launches in an experimental widescreen form factor with dual 200MP sensors and a premium 3nm MediaTek silicon chipset, the smartphone is expected to command a higher flagship pricing tier closer to ₹70,000+.

Release Status and Launch Timeline

The device is currently unannounced and remains in active development, with tech publications noting that the phone's conceptual foundation and an ultra-wide compact prototype are steadily advancing through supply chain evaluation at Oppo.

Industry insiders speculate that an initial reveal could happen in China by early 2027, with some market aggregators pointing to a tentative launch window around March 2027.

Regional Availability

The global availability of the OnePlus T-series remains highly uncertain, especially since a dedicated T-series smartphone has not debuted in key international regions like India since the OnePlus 10T in 2022.

In recent product cycles, OnePlus has relied heavily on its alternative R-series flagships, such as the upcoming OnePlus 16R, as its primary sub-flagship options outside China.

As a result, it remains unclear whether the OnePlus 16T will achieve broad international distribution or remain confined to select Asian markets.