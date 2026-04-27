Technology

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Set for Launch with 165FPS Gaming Focus

OnePlus is set to launch the Ace 6 Ultra in China on April 28, featuring 165FPS gaming support, a massive 8600mAh battery, and advanced gaming chips. With a high-end display, durable build, and enhanced connectivity, it is positioned as a powerful gaming-focused smartphone.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra
OonePlus Ace 6 Ultra available in Metal Storm Colour options

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next performance-centric smartphone, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, in China on April 28 at 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST). Positioned as a dedicated gaming smartphone, the device is packed with high-end features designed to deliver a smooth, immersive gaming experience.

A major highlight of the Ace 6 Ultra is its support for up to 165 FPS in select titles, making it one of the most performance-driven smartphones in its segment. The device is powered by Oppo's advanced Glacier Battery Energy Concentration chip, which enhances battery efficiency and longevity.

This chip not only improves battery life under normal conditions by an equivalent of 200mAh but also boosts backup by up to 700mAh in extreme cold environments.

The smartphone features a massive 8,600 mAh battery, promising up to 7 hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge. OnePlus claims that just 10 minutes of charging can deliver up to two hours of gaming. Despite the large battery, the device supports 12W wired fast charging, prioritising sustained endurance over ultra-fast top-ups.

To further elevate gaming performance, the Ace 6 Ultra features the Lingxi Touch chip with an industry-leading 4000Hz instant touch sampling rate, ensuring ultra-responsive controls. It is complemented by the G2 Pro Wi-Fi chip and a 360-degree gaming antenna system featuring 11 high-performance antennas and 5 dedicated gaming antennas for stable connectivity.

On the display front, the device sports a 1.5K BOE panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, and 450 PPI. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and is protected by Crystal Shield Glass for durability.

The Ace 6 Ultra is built to withstand tough conditions, featuring IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. Additional features include an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Specifications

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra
SpecificationDetails
Launch
Launch DateApril 28, 2026 (China)
Display
Display1.5K BOE display
Refresh RateUp to 165Hz
Touch Sampling RateUp to 4000Hz (Lingxi Touch chip)
Colour Support100% DCI-P3, 1.07 billion colours
Pixel Density450 PPI
HDRDolby Vision, HDR10+
ProtectionCrystal Shield Glass
Performance & Gaming
Gaming Performance165 FPS gaming support (select titles)
Touch ChipLingxi Touch chip
Wi-Fi ChipG2 Pro Wi-Fi chip
Antenna System360° gaming antenna system (11 + 5 antennas)
Battery & Charging
Battery8600mAh battery
Charging12W wired charging
Gaming EnduranceUp to 7 hours of gaming on a single charge
Quick Gaming Charge10 mins charge = up to 2 hours gameplay
Battery Enhancement ChipGlacier Battery Energy Concentration chip
Normal Conditions Boost+200mAh equivalent in normal conditions
Cold Weather Boost+700mAh in extreme cold
Battery LifespanImproved battery lifespan
Camera & Audio
AudioDual stereo speakers
Build & Security
Water/Dust ResistanceIP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings
Fingerprint ScannerIn-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner
Software
Operating SystemColorOS 16 is based on Android 16
Variants & Design
ColoursAce Awakening, Metal Storm
Special FeatureAce Awakening features 3D stereoscopic rear lighting
Additional Launch
Gaming ControllerStrix G15 gaming controller for Ace 6 Ultra

In terms of design, the smartphone will be available in Ace Awakening and Metal Storm colour options, with the former featuring a unique 3D stereoscopic light effect on the rear panel. Alongside the smartphone, OnePlus is also set to introduce a gaming controller, the Strix G15, aimed at further enhancing the mobile gaming experience.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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