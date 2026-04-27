OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Set for Launch with 165FPS Gaming Focus

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next performance-centric smartphone, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, in China on April 28 at 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST). Positioned as a dedicated gaming smartphone, the device is packed with high-end features designed to deliver a smooth, immersive gaming experience.
A major highlight of the Ace 6 Ultra is its support for up to 165 FPS in select titles, making it one of the most performance-driven smartphones in its segment. The device is powered by Oppo's advanced Glacier Battery Energy Concentration chip, which enhances battery efficiency and longevity.
This chip not only improves battery life under normal conditions by an equivalent of 200mAh but also boosts backup by up to 700mAh in extreme cold environments.
The smartphone features a massive 8,600 mAh battery, promising up to 7 hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge. OnePlus claims that just 10 minutes of charging can deliver up to two hours of gaming. Despite the large battery, the device supports 12W wired fast charging, prioritising sustained endurance over ultra-fast top-ups.
To further elevate gaming performance, the Ace 6 Ultra features the Lingxi Touch chip with an industry-leading 4000Hz instant touch sampling rate, ensuring ultra-responsive controls. It is complemented by the G2 Pro Wi-Fi chip and a 360-degree gaming antenna system featuring 11 high-performance antennas and 5 dedicated gaming antennas for stable connectivity.
On the display front, the device sports a 1.5K BOE panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, and 450 PPI. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and is protected by Crystal Shield Glass for durability.
The Ace 6 Ultra is built to withstand tough conditions, featuring IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. Additional features include an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.
Specifications
In terms of design, the smartphone will be available in Ace Awakening and Metal Storm colour options, with the former featuring a unique 3D stereoscopic light effect on the rear panel. Alongside the smartphone, OnePlus is also set to introduce a gaming controller, the Strix G15, aimed at further enhancing the mobile gaming experience.