OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Set for Launch with 165FPS Gaming Focus

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next performance-centric smartphone, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, in China on April 28 at 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST). Positioned as a dedicated gaming smartphone, the device is packed with high-end features designed to deliver a smooth, immersive gaming experience.

A major highlight of the Ace 6 Ultra is its support for up to 165 FPS in select titles, making it one of the most performance-driven smartphones in its segment. The device is powered by Oppo's advanced Glacier Battery Energy Concentration chip, which enhances battery efficiency and longevity.

This chip not only improves battery life under normal conditions by an equivalent of 200mAh but also boosts backup by up to 700mAh in extreme cold environments.