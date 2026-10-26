Both models will use displays manufactured by BOE, with customised X4 luminescent material developed through collaboration between OnePlus and BOE.

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has revealed several key features of the upcoming smartphones, including their display technology, cooling systems and colour options.

OnePlus is preparing to launch its new Ace 7 series in China on October 29. The lineup will include the OnePlus Ace 7 and OnePlus Ace 7 Pro, two performance-focused smartphones featuring high-refresh-rate displays, fan-based cooling systems and large-capacity batteries.

OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro Display Features

The OnePlus Ace 7 series will feature f-OLED displays with a native refresh rate of 165Hz. The refresh rate can be enhanced to 185Hz during supported gaming sessions, offering smoother visuals and more responsive gameplay.

The displays use a new LTPO ultra-high-refresh-rate circuit designed to support these elevated refresh rates. OnePlus has also confirmed 3840Hz PWM dimming and TÜV Rheinland certification.

The company's Super Display Chip P4 will help manage the high refresh rate while reducing motion blur, aiming to deliver a smoother viewing experience during gaming and everyday use.

New Fan-Based Cooling System

One of the major highlights of the OnePlus Ace 7 series is its redesigned fan-based cooling system. The new dual-airflow design features an O-shaped outlet integrated into the camera module, with airflow directed through openings on the left and bottom sides of the device.

According to OnePlus, the cooling system is designed to manage heat from both the chipset and the rear panel. This approach could help maintain performance during demanding gaming sessions while making the phones more comfortable to hold.

The promotional images also reveal a redesigned rear panel with two circular camera elements on both models. The overall design differs from the previous generation, although the two smartphones share a similar rear-camera layout.

Processor and Battery

Both smartphones will use processors from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 series. The standard OnePlus Ace 7 is reportedly equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5V, while the Ace 7 Pro is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the Ace 7 series will pack 9,000mAh batteries. The large battery capacity, combined with fan-based cooling and high-refresh-rate displays, targets users who prioritise gaming and sustained performance.

Camera Details

Leaks suggest that both smartphones will feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. The OnePlus Ace 7 Pro could also offer a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Both models are also expected to feature 16-megapixel front-facing cameras and ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners. However, OnePlus has yet to confirm the complete camera specifications officially.

OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro Colours

The OnePlus Ace 7 will reportedly be available in three colour options: Tempered, Midnight Black and Radiant White.

The OnePlus Ace 7 Pro is also expected to launch in three colours: Windbreaker, Midnight Black and Radiant White.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro will launch in China on October 29. Pricing, storage configurations and sale dates have not yet been announced. More details about the smartphones are expected to be revealed at the launch event.