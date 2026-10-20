OnePlus Ace 7 Series Design Revealed Ahead of China Launch

The new smartphones are also expected to draw several design inspirations from the anticipated OnePlus 16. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the devices could eventually reach the Indian market under the Realme brand, although their Indian launch plans and final specifications have not yet been officially confirmed.

Comprising the OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro, the upcoming lineup is tipped to bring significant gaming-focused upgrades, including high-refresh-rate displays, advanced cooling technology and large batteries.

OnePlus appears to be preparing its next generation of performance-focused smartphones, with the Ace 7 series expected to launch in China soon.

OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro Design Details

The first purported images of the OnePlus Ace 7 series reveal two distinct colour finishes. One variant features an orange-and-white gradient, while the other combines blue and white.

Both smartphones appear to adopt a squarish rear camera module positioned in the top-left corner, resembling the design language associated with the OnePlus 16. The rear panel also carries prominent ACE branding, giving the devices a distinctive appearance.

The images suggest that the smartphones will feature a Snap Key, volume buttons, a USB Type-C port and a bottom-mounted speaker grille. The camera module appears to accommodate multiple hardware components, although the complete camera arrangement and sensor details remain unconfirmed.

High-Refresh-Rate Displays Expected

According to reports, the OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro could feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 185Hz.

The company may opt for a more affordable display panel to keep the Ace 7 series competitively priced. Still, the smartphones are tipped to support a system-wide refresh rate of up to 165Hz, potentially offering smoother animations and more responsive gameplay.

If these specifications materialise, the high-refresh-rate displays could become a major selling point for gamers seeking smooth visuals without moving to more expensive flagship smartphones.

Snapdragon Chipsets and Cooling Fan for Gaming

Performance is expected to be a key focus of the OnePlus Ace 7 series. The higher-end Ace 7 Pro is tipped to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, while the standard Ace 7 could use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V, reportedly a scaled-down version of the flagship processor.

Both models are also expected to feature a dedicated cooling fan alongside advanced thermal management technology. This setup could help control temperatures during extended gaming sessions and reduce thermal throttling under heavy workloads.

Combined with the rumoured high-refresh-rate displays, the cooling hardware could let demanding mobile games run more consistently for longer. However, the chipset configurations and cooling implementation are yet to be officially confirmed.

Large Battery and Fast Charging Support

The OnePlus Ace 7 series could feature a massive 9,000mAh battery, according to current reports. Charging support is expected to range between 90W and 100W, although the exact charging speeds for each model remain unclear.

A battery of this capacity would be particularly useful for users who spend extended periods gaming, streaming videos or multitasking. If the reported charging technology is included, users could also benefit from faster recharging despite the large battery.

The final battery capacities and charging specifications are expected to become clearer when OnePlus officially introduces the devices.

Camera Specifications Could Separate the Two Models

Camera hardware may be one of the main differences between the OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro.

The standard Ace 7 is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera alongside a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The Ace 7 Pro, meanwhile, could offer a more versatile setup with an additional 50-megapixel telephoto camera supporting 3.5x optical zoom.

Both smartphones are also expected to benefit from OPPO's LUMO imaging pipeline, which could help deliver more natural colours, balanced highlights and improved image processing.

If these details prove accurate, the Ace 7 Pro could appeal to users seeking greater photographic flexibility, while the standard model may focus on delivering strong performance at a lower price.

India Launch Could Happen Under Realme Branding

Although the OnePlus Ace 7 series is expected to debut in China, it could reach India through a different route. Reports suggest the devices may debut in India under the Realme brand rather than carrying OnePlus branding.

The OnePlus Ace 6T previously launched in India as the OnePlus 15R, showing how the company's Chinese-market Ace lineup can be adapted for other markets. However, the branding and launch plans for the Ace 7 series remain unconfirmed.

The smartphones are expected to succeed the Ace 6 series, with their combination of powerful processors, high-refresh-rate displays, active cooling and large batteries positioning them as gaming-focused devices.

OnePlus has yet to announce the official launch date, pricing or complete specifications of the Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro. More details are expected to emerge as the company prepares to introduce the new lineup in China