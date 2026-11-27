In November 2026, the Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update has been rolled out to more smartphones, bringing a fresh interface and improved system performance.

The latest rollout is particularly important for OnePlus users, as it marks a major step in the company's transition to ColorOS 17, the next software platform for eligible OnePlus smartphones.

The new update focuses on improving everyday usability, app responsiveness, multitasking, AI-powered assistance, and long-term performance.