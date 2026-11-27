In November 2026, the Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update has been rolled out to more smartphones, bringing a fresh interface and improved system performance.
The latest rollout is particularly important for OnePlus users, as it marks a major step in the company's transition to ColorOS 17, the next software platform for eligible OnePlus smartphones.
The new update focuses on improving everyday usability, app responsiveness, multitasking, AI-powered assistance, and long-term performance.
As smartphone manufacturers compete through software experience rather than hardware specifications alone, ColorOS 17 represents an important development for the OnePlus ecosystem.
What's New In This November Build?
Auto PC Unlocking
Simultaneous PC Pairing
Hands-Free Call Announcement
Photos And Storage Management
Smart Local Cleanup
Custom Export Quality
UI, Widgets And Privacy
Translucent Fluid Cloud
New Home Screen Widgets
Adds resizable utility widgets for quick storage/boost cleaning (2×1, 2×4), battery usage (2×1), and contacts (2×1, 2×2).
Hidden Apps Auto Exit
Security Patch
System Apps
Calculator Redesign
Richer Translate App
Word lookups now show phonetic transcription, parts of speech, grammar tips, and example sentences, while sentence translations adapt to match the original writing style.
Major ColorOS 17 Upgrade - The First Rollout
The six OnePlus Devices are receiving the major ColorOS 17 upgrade for the first time in November 2026.
OnePlus 13R - scheduled to start on November 5.
OnePlus 12 - scheduled to start on November 17
OnePlus Pad 3 - scheduled to start on November 18
OnePlus Open - scheduled to start on November 24; rolled out early in India on November 17.
OnePlus Nord 6 - scheduled to start on November 26; rolled out early in India on November 18.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 - scheduled to start on November 26; rolled out early in India on November 18.
November Feature and Security Patch - The Incremental Update
OnePlus 15
OnePlus 15R
OnePlus 13
These three flagships already received the main ColorOS 17 operating system in October; this November download is an add-on enhancement package rather than a full OS jump.
What About Remaining OnePlus Phones?
The remaining OnePlus devices scheduled to receive the ColorOS 17 upgrade after the October and November release are split into two final rollout phases: December 2026 and Q1 2027.
December 2026 Rollout Wave
Q1 2027 Rollout Wave (January - March 2027)
OnePlus Nord 4
OnePlus Nord N6
OnePlus Nord N6x
OnePlus Nord N6 Lite
OnePlus Pad Lite
The November 2026 rollout of ColorOS 17 is an important step in OnePlus's journey, giving existing customers another reason to look forward to the next generation of smartphone experiences.