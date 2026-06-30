A superior MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex powers the handset, with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.0 storage. OnePlus's new N-series phone is a dual-SIM handset that ships with the latest Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. The device comes with advanced protection features such as IP65, MIL-STD-810H, and ArmorShell Protection. It weighs 208 grams in total.

The device features a standard 6.75-inch HD+ LCD with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200-nit peak brightness. While the resolution remains modest on paper, it is balanced and enhanced by the high refresh rate, which should help deliver smoother animations and scrolling, particularly for users who spend a lot of time gaming or browsing social media.

OnePlus introduces its first-ever N series device. The OnePlus N6 has been launched in India at the most affordable price in the company's portfolio. The device will go on sale in India from July 4.

Camera Features

The OnePlus N6 features a dual-rear-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. Up front, the handset features an 8MP front-facing camera for better selfies and video calls. Camera modes include Night, Portrait, Panorama, TimeLapse, Slow Motion, Motion Photos and Dual View Video, offering users a fairly versatile shooting experience despite the phone's budget positioning.

Battery features

Another highlight of the device is its battery capacity. The device features an 8,000mAh battery, 45W charging, and 6.5W reverse wired charging.

AI features

In addition, the device offers smart AI features, including AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Ultra Clarity, as well as note-taking assistance, document scanning, and Google Gemini integration. The device also incorporates battery-focused AI features designed to optimise charging behaviour and prolong battery health over time.

The OnePlus N6 comes with connectivity options including 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C, OTG, and dual-SIM functionality.

The OnePlus N6 shares features with the iQOO Z11x, which has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC and boasts FHD+ resolution. The device's 7,200mAh battery capacity remains inferior to the OnePlus N6's 8,000mAh battery.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus N6 price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the higher-end 6GB + 128GB configuration is priced at Rs. 24,999.

OnePlus N6 will go on sale in India via Amazon. The company is offering a Prime Day exclusive discount of Rs. 1000, along with an instant discount of Rs. 2000 on Axis Bank and SBI credit cards. Customers can get up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options. The smartphone will go on sale on July 4 via Amazon.

The OnePlus N6 is offered in Fresh Mint and Midnight Green colourways.