Technology

OnePlus N6 launched with an 8000mAh battery and starts at Rs 22,999

The OnePlus N6 has launched in India starting at Rs. 22,999. The budget smartphone features a 120Hz LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging, Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, AI-powered features, and will go on sale via Amazon from July 4.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
OnePlus N6
OnePlus N6 launched in India with two different colors

OnePlus introduces its first-ever N series device. The OnePlus N6 has been launched in India at the most affordable price in the company's portfolio. The device will go on sale in India from July 4.

Display features

The device features a standard 6.75-inch HD+ LCD with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200-nit peak brightness. While the resolution remains modest on paper, it is balanced and enhanced by the high refresh rate, which should help deliver smoother animations and scrolling, particularly for users who spend a lot of time gaming or browsing social media.

Internal and Software features

A superior MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex powers the handset, with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.0 storage. OnePlus's new N-series phone is a dual-SIM handset that ships with the latest Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. The device comes with advanced protection features such as IP65, MIL-STD-810H, and ArmorShell Protection. It weighs  208 grams in total.

Camera Features

The OnePlus N6 features a dual-rear-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. Up front, the handset features an 8MP front-facing camera for better selfies and video calls. Camera modes include Night, Portrait, Panorama, TimeLapse, Slow Motion, Motion Photos and Dual View Video, offering users a fairly versatile shooting experience despite the phone's budget positioning.

Battery features

Another highlight of the device is its battery capacity. The device features an 8,000mAh battery, 45W charging, and 6.5W reverse wired charging.

AI features

In addition, the device offers smart AI features, including AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Ultra Clarity, as well as note-taking assistance, document scanning, and Google Gemini integration. The device also incorporates battery-focused AI features designed to optimise charging behaviour and prolong battery health over time.

The OnePlus N6 comes with connectivity options including 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C, OTG, and dual-SIM functionality.

The OnePlus N6 shares features with the iQOO Z11x, which has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC and boasts FHD+ resolution. The device's 7,200mAh battery capacity remains inferior to the OnePlus N6's 8,000mAh battery.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus N6 price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the higher-end 6GB + 128GB configuration is priced at Rs. 24,999. 

OnePlus N6 will go on sale in India via Amazon. The company is offering a Prime Day exclusive discount of Rs. 1000, along with an instant discount of Rs. 2000 on Axis Bank and SBI credit cards. Customers can get up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options. The smartphone will go on sale on July 4 via Amazon.

The OnePlus N6 is offered in Fresh Mint and Midnight Green colourways.

OnePlus N6 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.8-inch HD+ LCD
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate
Chipset
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex SoC
RAM and Storage
Base Variant4GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Higher Variant6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Battery
Capacity8,000 mAh battery
Fast Charging45W SUPERVOOC fast charging
Reverse Charging6.5W reverse wired charging.
Camera
Rear Camera50MP AI dual rear camera
Front Camera8MP front camera
OS
Operating SystemOxygenOS 16 is based on Android 16
connectivity Options
AudioDual stereo speakers
Headphone Jack3.5mm headphone jack
Storageexpandable storage
NFCNFC
Cellular5G Connectivity
Pricing
4GB + 128GBRs. 22,999
6GB + 128GBRs. 24,999
Colour
OptionsFresh Mint, Midnight Green
Availablity
Launch dateJune 30
Sale dateAvailable on Amazon from July 4

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...