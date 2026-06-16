The tech firm has announced this through a post on its official X handle. It says that the OnePlus N6 will launch in India on June 30 at 12 pm. Additionally, the company has unveiled the design, Price, and features of the OnePlus N6. It resembles the Nord CE6 in design.

It is planned to launch on June 30 in India. It is reported that the N6 is cheaper than the OnePlus Nord phones.

OnePlus announced its first-ever N series device, the OnePlus N6, along with its launch date in India, price range, and Design Details.

Design Features

The revealed design shows the OnePlus N6 featuring a flat rear panel and a square-shaped rear camera module island in the top-left corner, housing two camera lenses and an LED flash. Meanwhile, the centred OnePlus branding will be placed in the middle of the panel.

The power button and Volume controls are placed on the Right side of the phone, while the left side will be left clean. At the bottom of the smartphone, a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and the SIM tray will be located. The handset will also get a secondary microphone cutout on the top.

Camera Features

The rear panel appears flat with softly rounded corners, while the camera module is positioned in the top flat left corner. The module houses two large circular camera rings stacked vertically alongside a pill-shaped flash unit. From the front, the phone features slim bezels and a centred punch-hole camera.

Pricing details

The OnePlus N series is set to be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 25,000 in India, making these devices more affordable than the existing OnePlus Nord models. The company aims to position its upcoming OnePlus N lineup as a means to provide the core OnePlus experience to a wider audience.

Colour and Availability

The OnePlus N6 smartphone will be available in two colour options: black and green. It is an upcoming handset confirmed for sale in India via Amazon and OnePlus India.

OnePlus N6 is suitable for young users who prefer performance and affordability. So far, the company has revealed few details, but it is expected to unveil more about the phone soon, which will help people decide whether to choose the OnePlus N6.