The smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits of brightness. It also comes with Aqua Touch technology, designed to keep the touchscreen responsive when water, moisture, or oil is present on the surface.

OnePlus N6 Lite goes on sale in India from September 22 and is available in two colour options: Midnight Hype and Now Green.

OnePlus has expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the OnePlus N6 Lite. The new handset focuses on a large display, long battery life and durability while running the latest OxygenOS software.

Performance

Under the hood, the handset runs on the octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Camera

For photography, the OnePlus N6 Lite gets a 13MP autofocus rear camera. Camera features include Night Mode and Hi-Res Mode, with the latter capable of capturing images at up to 50MP. It also has a 5MP front camera.

Battery

One of the phone's biggest highlights is its 7,000mAh battery. OnePlus claims the battery can last up to three days on a single charge.

The device supports 15W wired charging and 5W wired reverse charging, allowing users to share battery power with compatible devices.

Software and Durability

The smartphone runs OxygenOS 16.0 on Android 16 and includes OnePlus 36-month Fluency Protection, designed to maintain smooth performance over an extended period.

The N6 Lite also carries MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability and an IP64 rating for protection against dust and splashes.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus N6 Lite is priced at ₹16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Customers can receive an instant discount of up to ₹750 on eligible EMI transactions using select bank cards, bringing the effective price down to ₹16,249.

The phone is available through OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon and retail outlets across India.