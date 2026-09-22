Technology

OnePlus N6 Lite Launched With 7000mAh Battery, Starts at Rs 16999

OnePlus has launched the N6 Lite in India at ₹16,999, featuring a 120Hz display, 7,000mAh battery, Unisoc T7250 chipset and OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
OnePlus N6 Lite
OnePlus launched N6 Lite in India
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OnePlus has expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the OnePlus N6 Lite. The new handset focuses on a large display, long battery life and durability while running the latest OxygenOS software.

OnePlus N6 Lite goes on sale in India from September 22 and is available in two colour options: Midnight Hype and Now Green.

Display

The smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits of brightness. It also comes with Aqua Touch technology, designed to keep the touchscreen responsive when water, moisture, or oil is present on the surface.

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Performance

Under the hood, the handset runs on the octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Camera

For photography, the OnePlus N6 Lite gets a 13MP autofocus rear camera. Camera features include Night Mode and Hi-Res Mode, with the latter capable of capturing images at up to 50MP. It also has a 5MP front camera.

Battery

One of the phone's biggest highlights is its 7,000mAh battery. OnePlus claims the battery can last up to three days on a single charge.

The device supports 15W wired charging and 5W wired reverse charging, allowing users to share battery power with compatible devices.

Software and Durability

The smartphone runs OxygenOS 16.0 on Android 16 and includes OnePlus 36-month Fluency Protection, designed to maintain smooth performance over an extended period.

The N6 Lite also carries MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability and an IP64 rating for protection against dust and splashes.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus N6 Lite is priced at ₹16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Customers can receive an instant discount of up to ₹750 on eligible EMI transactions using select bank cards, bringing the effective price down to ₹16,249.

The phone is available through OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon and retail outlets across India.

OnePlus N6 Lite Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.75-inch HD+ LCD
Refresh Rate120Hz
Peak BrightnessUp to 900 nits
Touch TechnologyAqua Touch
Performance
ProcessorUnisoc T7250 octa-core
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Camera
Rear Camera13MP autofocus
Camera FeaturesNight Mode, Hi-Res Mode up to 50MP
Front Camera5MP
Battery
Battery7,000mAh
Wired Charging15W
Reverse Charging5W wired
Software
Operating SystemOxygenOS 16.0 based on Android 16
Software Support Feature36-month Fluency Protection
Durability
DurabilityMIL-STD-810H
Water/Dust ResistanceIP64
Availability
ColoursMidnight Hype, Now Green
Price₹16,999
Effective EMI Price₹16,249 with eligible ₹750 discount
Sale DateSeptember 22, 2026
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