OnePlus has positioned the N6 Lite as a long-lasting smartphone, with a 7,000mAh battery claimed to provide up to three days of usage on a single charge.

OnePlus will announce pricing and launch offers during the launch event. The smartphone will be available in two colour options - Midnight Hype and Neo Green.

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus N6 Lite in India on September 22. The company has confirmed several key details about the upcoming smartphone, including its battery capacity, display specifications, durability rating and AI-powered features.

The company says the phone can deliver up to 26.8 hours of video playback, 29.9 hours of navigation using Google Maps and 49.7 hours of phone calls.

The handset will also support reverse wired charging, allowing users to charge compatible devices such as wireless earbuds and other accessories using the smartphone.

OnePlus claims that the battery can retain more than 80% of its original health after six years of use. The company has also confirmed 36 months of fluency protection, aimed at maintaining the phone's performance over an extended period.

OnePlus N6 Lite Display and Durability

The OnePlus N6 Lite will feature a 6.75-inch flat display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will also feature Aqua Touch technology, allowing users to operate the phone even when their fingers are wet or when moisture or oil is on the display.

For durability, the smartphone will carry a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification. The handset will measure 8.95mm in thickness.

AI Features

The upcoming smartphone will come with several AI-powered features. These include AI Clear Face and AI Eraser, designed to improve photos and help users remove unwanted elements.

OnePlus has not yet revealed the N6 Lite's chipset or camera specifications. OnePlus is expected to announce these details closer to, or during, the launch.

OnePlus N6 Lite Availability in India

The OnePlus N6 Lite will go on sale in India through Amazon, the OnePlus India online store and offline retail channels.

The company has yet to reveal the smartphone's price, RAM and storage variants, or launch offers. It is expected to announce these details on September 22.