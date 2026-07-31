It also carries vivid and natural screen colour modes, dark mode, screen colour temperature adjustment support, and eye protection, and ships with an MIL-STD-810H durability certification.

OnePlus N6x is a dual SIM smartphone that ships with OnePlus' latest Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. The device carries a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 254 ppi pixel density, and up to 900 nits of brightness.

OnePlus N6x arrived in India on Friday, July 31. The device is the second addition to the recently launched N series. OnePlus N6x will go on sale on August 4 at 12 pm IST via e-commerce platforms in India.

RAM and Storage

The OnePlus N6x is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Another highlight is the chamber cooling solution, featuring a 13,280 sq mm heat dissipation area for thermal management, helping the phone avoid overheating and performance throttling.

Camera features

The device will sport a single 13 megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture, a CMOS sensor, autofocus, and up to 10x digital zoom capabilities.

The handset also boasts a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone can record videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

Battery features

OnePlus N6x will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging. The smartphone measures 166.38 x 78.13 x 8.65 mm and weighs about 214g.

Price and Availability

OnePlus N6x price in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The top variant, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 20,999.

The tech firm is also offering an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,500 with cards of select banks. Customers can also avail 6 months of no-cost EMI options.

The device will be available in India on August 4 at 12 pm. It can be purchased through Amazon, Flipkart and the OnePlus online store. The OnePlus N6x is available in two colour options, including Burgundy Red and Ice Blue.

Comparison between the devices in the N series

Compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus N6, the new OnePlus N6x brings a more affordable price tag while retaining many of the core features of the N-series.

The N6x is better viewed as a better-value, lower-cost alternative rather than a higher-end upgrade over the N6.