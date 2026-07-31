Technology

OnePlus N6x launched with 7,000mAh battery, Check Price & Specs

OnePlus N6x has launched in India, featuring a 6.8-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, 7,000mAh battery, and OxygenOS 16. Priced from ₹18,999, it goes on sale from August 4 via Amazon, Flipkart, and the OnePlus online store.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
OnePlus N6x
OnePlus N6x launched in two colorways
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OnePlus N6x arrived in India on Friday, July 31. The device is the second addition to the recently launched N series. OnePlus N6x will go on sale on August 4 at 12 pm IST via e-commerce platforms in India.

Display features

OnePlus N6x is a dual SIM smartphone that ships with OnePlus' latest Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. The device carries a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 254 ppi pixel density, and up to 900 nits of brightness.

It also carries vivid and natural screen colour modes, dark mode, screen colour temperature adjustment support, and eye protection, and ships with an MIL-STD-810H durability certification.

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RAM and Storage

The OnePlus N6x is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Another highlight is the chamber cooling solution, featuring a 13,280 sq mm heat dissipation area for thermal management, helping the phone avoid overheating and performance throttling.

Camera features

The device will sport a single 13 megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture, a CMOS sensor, autofocus, and up to 10x digital zoom capabilities.

The handset also boasts a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone can record videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

Battery features

OnePlus N6x will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging. The smartphone measures 166.38 x 78.13 x 8.65 mm and weighs about 214g.

Price and Availability

OnePlus N6x price in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The top variant, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 20,999.

The tech firm is also offering an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,500 with cards of select banks. Customers can also avail 6 months of no-cost EMI options.

The device will be available in India on August 4 at 12 pm. It can be purchased through Amazon, Flipkart and the OnePlus online store. The OnePlus N6x is available in two colour options, including Burgundy Red and Ice Blue.

Comparison between the devices in the N series

Compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus N6, the new OnePlus N6x brings a more affordable price tag while retaining many of the core features of the N-series.

The N6x is better viewed as a better-value, lower-cost alternative rather than a higher-end upgrade over the N6.

OnePlus N6x Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size & Type6.8-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen
Refresh RateUp to a 120Hz refresh rate
BrightnessUp to 900 nits peak brightness
Chipset
ProcessorOcta-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset
CoolingVapour chamber cooling solution for heat management
Battery
Capacity7,000mAh battery
Wired Charging15W wired fast charging
Reverse Charging5W wired reverse charging
Camera
Rear Camera13-megapixel camera at the back
Front Camera5-megapixel front-facing camera
Storage
Base Variant4GB of RAM + 64GB of storage
Top Variant4GB of RAM + 128GB of storage
Pricing
4GB of RAM + 64GB of storageRs. 18,999
4GB of RAM + 128GB of storageRs. 20,999
Colour
OptionsBurgundy Red, Ice Blue
Availability
PlatformsAmazon, Flipkart, OnePlus online store
Launch DateLaunched on July 31 in India
Sale DateSale on August 4
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Topics

New gadget launchsmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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