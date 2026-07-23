OnePlus N6x Launch Set for July 31; Design, Colours Revealed

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus N6x will launch in India on July 31 at 12 PM IST. Ahead of its debut, the company has updated its official website and Amazon microsites, revealing the phone's design and colour options.

The OnePlus N6x will be available in Burgundy Red and Ice Blue colour variants. The smartphone sports a textured flat rear panel with the signature OnePlus logo positioned at the centre.

It also features a pill-shaped rear camera module housing a single camera sensor, while a secondary cutout is expected to accommodate an additional light sensor. An LED flash is placed alongside the camera module.