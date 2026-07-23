Technology

OnePlus N6x Launch Set for July 31; Design, Colours Revealed

OnePlus has confirmed that the N6x will launch in India on July 31, revealing its design and Burgundy Red and Ice Blue colour options. The smartphone features a textured rear panel, a pill-shaped camera module, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and will be sold via Amazon and the OnePlus online store.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
OnePlus N6x
OnePlus N6x launch on July 31
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OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus N6x will launch in India on July 31 at 12 PM IST. Ahead of its debut, the company has updated its official website and Amazon microsites, revealing the phone's design and colour options.

The OnePlus N6x will be available in Burgundy Red and Ice Blue colour variants. The smartphone sports a textured flat rear panel with the signature OnePlus logo positioned at the centre.

It also features a pill-shaped rear camera module housing a single camera sensor, while a secondary cutout is expected to accommodate an additional light sensor. An LED flash is placed alongside the camera module.

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The handset retains a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top edge, while the power button and volume keys are located on the right side. Based on its design, the OnePlus N6x closely resembles the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite.

The upcoming smartphone will join the OnePlus N6, which debuted in India on June 30. Once launched, the OnePlus N6x will be available for purchase through Amazon India and the OnePlus online store.

Reports suggest the phone could arrive with hardware similar to previous Nord-series budget smartphones, although OnePlus has yet to reveal its complete specifications on the day of launch.

OnePlus N6x Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Launch
Launch DateJuly 31, 2026, at 12 PM IST
Colours
Colour OptionsBurgundy Red, Ice Blue
Design
Rear PanelTextured flat rear panel
Camera ModulePill-shaped rear camera module
Rear CameraSingle rear camera
Secondary CutoutExpected light sensor
FlashLED flash beside camera module
BrandingCentre-aligned OnePlus branding
Ports & Buttons
Audio3.5mm headphone jack
ButtonsPower button and volume keys on the right side
Availability
Where to BuyAmazon India, OnePlus online store
Expected
Design ComparisonDesign similar to the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite
Hardware & SoftwareLikely to feature familiar budget OnePlus hardware and software, with full specifications to be announced at launch.
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New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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