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OnePlus Nord 6 Set for April Launch in India with 9,000mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to launch in India in early April 2026 with a powerful Snapdragon chipset, large battery, AMOLED display, and OxygenOS 16

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
OnePlus Nord 6 Expected to Launch in India Soon
OnePlus Nord 6 Expected to Launch in India Soon

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to shake the Indian mid-range market with the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 6, expected to debut in early April 2026. Following recent BIS certification leaks (model CPH2795), industry insiders suggest the device will arrive as a rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus Turbo 6.

This new entrant is poised to be a "battery titan," aiming to eliminate charging anxiety once and for all with a massive 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon cell, a first for the Nord series.

The smartphone is expected to be a performance beast, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which delivers a 26% multi-core performance leap over its predecessor.

To complement this power, it will likely feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a class-leading 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,800 nits.

Built for durability, the Nord 6 is rumoured to carry a quad-rating of IP68/IP69K, protecting it against deep-water immersion and high-pressure jets, while running OxygenOS 16 with integrated AI features.

Expected Specifications (Rumoured)

Display

  • 6.78-inch AMOLED

  • 1.5K resolution

  • High refresh rate panel

Processor

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s series chipset

  • Adreno GPU

Memory & Storage

  • Up to 12GB / 16GB RAM

  • Up to 256GB / 512GB storage

Camera

  • 50MP primary rear camera with OIS

  • Secondary sensors for additional photography features

  • 16MP front camera

Battery

  • Large capacity Silicon-Carbon battery

  • Fast wired charging support

Connectivity

  • 5G

  • Wi-Fi 7

  • Bluetooth 5.4

  • NFC

  • USB Type-C

Software

  • OxygenOS 16 is based on Android 16

Security

  • In-display fingerprint sensor

Colour Options (expected)

  • Black

  • Silver

  • Green

The OnePlus Nord 6 is shaping up to be a true "Flagship Killer" revival, focusing on raw speed and unprecedented battery life. While a price hike is expected, with the base model estimated at ₹34,999, the combination of a 165Hz display and a 9,000mAh battery makes it a unique powerhouse in the 2026 market.

More details are expected once OnePlus announces the official launch event, which could take place within the first half of April 2026.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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