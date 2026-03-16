OnePlus Nord 6 Expected to Launch in India Soon

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to shake the Indian mid-range market with the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 6, expected to debut in early April 2026. Following recent BIS certification leaks (model CPH2795), industry insiders suggest the device will arrive as a rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus Turbo 6.
This new entrant is poised to be a "battery titan," aiming to eliminate charging anxiety once and for all with a massive 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon cell, a first for the Nord series.
The smartphone is expected to be a performance beast, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which delivers a 26% multi-core performance leap over its predecessor.
To complement this power, it will likely feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a class-leading 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,800 nits.
Built for durability, the Nord 6 is rumoured to carry a quad-rating of IP68/IP69K, protecting it against deep-water immersion and high-pressure jets, while running OxygenOS 16 with integrated AI features.
Expected Specifications (Rumoured)
Display
6.78-inch AMOLED
1.5K resolution
High refresh rate panel
Processor
Memory & Storage
Camera
Battery
Connectivity
5G
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.4
NFC
USB Type-C
Software
Security
Colour Options (expected)
The OnePlus Nord 6 is shaping up to be a true "Flagship Killer" revival, focusing on raw speed and unprecedented battery life. While a price hike is expected, with the base model estimated at ₹34,999, the combination of a 165Hz display and a 9,000mAh battery makes it a unique powerhouse in the 2026 market.
More details are expected once OnePlus announces the official launch event, which could take place within the first half of April 2026.