OnePlus Nord 6 Expected to Launch in India Soon

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to shake the Indian mid-range market with the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 6, expected to debut in early April 2026. Following recent BIS certification leaks (model CPH2795), industry insiders suggest the device will arrive as a rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus Turbo 6.

This new entrant is poised to be a "battery titan," aiming to eliminate charging anxiety once and for all with a massive 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon cell, a first for the Nord series.

The smartphone is expected to be a performance beast, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which delivers a 26% multi-core performance leap over its predecessor.