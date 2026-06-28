The Nord Buds 4 are equipped with 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers that deliver rich, impactful bass. Users can personalise their audio experience with the Sound Master EQ, which includes presets such as Balanced, Serenade, and Bass Mode, as well as a fully customisable six-band equaliser. For making calls, these earbuds come with six microphones and AI Clear Call technology, which significantly reduces wind and traffic noise, ensuring clear conversations even in winds of up to 25km/h.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 feature active noise cancellation (ANC) with up to 532 dB of noise reduction. This ANC technology continuously monitors and adjusts to ambient noise in real time, covering a broad frequency range of up to 5,000Hz. Additionally, it reportedly enhances voice noise reduction, while Transparency mode helps users stay more aware of their surroundings.

Following the recent release of the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro several months ago, the standard Nord Buds 4 have been unveiled today as a more affordable offering. The Nord Buds 4 boast long-lasting battery life, letting you listen to media for hours on end.

The earbuds feature 3D Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience on compatible OnePlus devices, along with Game Sound Spatial Audio, which delivers ultra-low latency of 47ms, making them ideal for mobile gamers. According to OnePlus, the earbuds can deliver up to 54 hours of total playback time when using the charging case, with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) turned off. When charged independently, they offer up to 13 hours of use without ANC, and a quick 10-minute charge provides up to 11 hours of playback.

The case and buds are also TUV Rheinland-certified for over 1,000 charge cycles. Each earbud weighs just 4.3 grams and features an ergonomic shape tested on more than 1000 different ear models. They come with IP55 dust and water resistance, while the case has a matte finish.

The connectivity options include Bluetooth 6.1, ensuring reliable performance and enhanced range, and the ability to pair with two devices simultaneously. It also supports Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. Similar to earlier OnePlus TWS releases, the Nord Buds 4 come with touch controls for managing music and ANC modes. Furthermore, smart features such as AI Translate and AI Assistant are available on compatible devices.

In general, these upgrades enhance the Nord Buds 3 with improved active noise cancellation (ANC), more powerful drivers, extended battery life, and better gaming capabilities, making them an excellent option for daily users, commuters, and gamers. If you're using the Nord Buds 2 or other affordable true wireless earbuds, the advancements in ANC and battery life make a compelling case for upgrading. However, if you already have the Nord Buds 3, the improvements may not be substantial enough unless enhanced ANC is your main concern.

Pricing in India

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 are priced at ₹3,299 in India. However, during the early-bird promotion, they can be purchased for ₹3,099 on Amazon and through OnePlus' online store. These earbuds will be available for sale starting June 29th at 12 PM IST. The colour options include Astral Teal and Stellar Black.