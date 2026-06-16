OnePlus has announced that the Nord Buds 4 will launch in India on June 25 at 12 PM IST. The upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will join the Nord Buds 4 Pro lineup and arrive with several premium audio features, including active noise cancellation, titanium-coated drivers, and long battery life.

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has revealed key details about the earbuds through a dedicated microsite. The Nord Buds 4 will support up to 52dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) across a frequency range of up to 5,500Hz, allowing users to reduce ambient noise more effectively. The earbuds will also offer multiple listening modes to suit different environments.

For audio performance, the Nord Buds 4 will feature 12mm dynamic drivers with a titanium coating, along with support for 3D Spatial Audio and Game Sound Spatial Audio. OnePlus says the earbuds are designed to deliver immersive sound for music, movies, and gaming.