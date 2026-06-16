Technology

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 India Launch Set for June 25; ANC and 54-Hour Battery Confirmed

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord Buds 4 will launch in India on June 25 with premium features including up to 52dB ANC, 12mm titanium-coated drivers, 3D Spatial Audio, and up to 54 hours of battery life. The earbuds will be available in Black and Green colour options.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
OnePlus Nord Buds 4
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will launch on two colour options

OnePlus has announced that the Nord Buds 4 will launch in India on June 25 at 12 PM IST. The upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will join the Nord Buds 4 Pro lineup and arrive with several premium audio features, including active noise cancellation, titanium-coated drivers, and long battery life.

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has revealed key details about the earbuds through a dedicated microsite. The Nord Buds 4 will support up to 52dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) across a frequency range of up to 5,500Hz, allowing users to reduce ambient noise more effectively. The earbuds will also offer multiple listening modes to suit different environments.

For audio performance, the Nord Buds 4 will feature 12mm dynamic drivers with a titanium coating, along with support for 3D Spatial Audio and Game Sound Spatial Audio. OnePlus says the earbuds are designed to deliver immersive sound for music, movies, and gaming.

The earbuds will include a six-microphone AI Clear Call system, with three microphones placed on each Earbud. The setup is claimed to improve voice clarity during calls, even in windy outdoor conditions.

Battery life is another major highlight. OnePlus claims the Nord Buds 4 can provide up to 54 hours of total playback with the charging case. A quick 10-minute charge is said to deliver up to 11 hours of listening time.

The earbuds will also carry TÜV Rheinland Battery Health Certification.

The Nord Buds 4 will be available in Black and Green colour options and will ship with a pebble-shaped charging case. Additional details, including pricing and availability, are expected to be announced during the launch event on June 25.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Launch Date
DateJune 25, 2026
Time12 PM IST
Audio
Driver Size12mm Dynamic Drivers
Driver TypeTitanium-Coated Drivers
Spatial Audio3D Spatial Audio
Gaming AudioGame Sound Spatial Audio
Noise Cancellation
ANCUp to 52dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
Noise Reduction RangeUp to 5,500Hz Noise Reduction Range
Listening ModesMultiple Listening Modes
Microphones
Microphone SystemSix-Microphone AI Clear Call Setup
PlacementThree Microphones on Each Earbud
Battery
Total PlaybackUp to 54 Hours Total Playback
Quick Charge11 Hours of Playback with a 10-Minute Charge
CertificationTÜV Rheinland Battery Health Certification
Design
Form FactorIn-Ear TWS Design
Charging CasePebble-Shaped Charging Case
Weight4.3g per Earbud
Colours
Available ColoursBlack, Green

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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