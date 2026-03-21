Technology

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launched in India with 54-Hour Battery

OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 4 Pro in India with 55dB ANC, 54-hour battery life, and powerful sound, starting at an introductory price of ₹3,799

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·1 min read
oneplus nord buds 4 pro
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro launched in Raven black and Radiant Grey

OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro in India, expanding its popular Nord audio lineup with a feature-packed pair of truly wireless earbuds at an affordable price.

The latest Nord Buds aim to deliver a flagship-level audio experience without a premium price tag, offering advanced noise cancellation, powerful sound, and long battery life to budget-conscious users.

The Nord Buds 4 Pro also have an IP55 rating, offering resistance to dust and water, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Specifications

Audio & ANC

  • 12mm titanium-coated drivers

  • Up to 55dB Active Noise Cancellation

  • Multiple ANC modes (Light, Maximum)

  • AI-based real-time noise reduction

  • Spatial audio support (gaming)

Battery

  • Up to 54 hours total battery life (with case)

  • 10-minute fast charge = up to 5 hours of playback

Connectivity

  • Bluetooth 6.0

  • LHDC 5.0 audio codec

Features

  • Real-time translation via the 'HeyMelody' app

  • Slide gesture volume control

  • Low-latency gaming mode

Build & Durability

  • IP55 water and dust resistance

Colours

  • Radiant Gray

  • Raven Black

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro are priced at ₹3,999, with an introductory offer bringing the price down to ₹3,799 for a limited time. They will be available in Radiant Grey and Raven Black and go on sale starting March 23 on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official OnePlus website.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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