OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro in India, expanding its popular Nord audio lineup with a feature-packed pair of truly wireless earbuds at an affordable price.

The latest Nord Buds aim to deliver a flagship-level audio experience without a premium price tag, offering advanced noise cancellation, powerful sound, and long battery life to budget-conscious users.

The Nord Buds 4 Pro also have an IP55 rating, offering resistance to dust and water, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.