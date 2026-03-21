OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro in India, expanding its popular Nord audio lineup with a feature-packed pair of truly wireless earbuds at an affordable price.
The latest Nord Buds aim to deliver a flagship-level audio experience without a premium price tag, offering advanced noise cancellation, powerful sound, and long battery life to budget-conscious users.
The Nord Buds 4 Pro also have an IP55 rating, offering resistance to dust and water, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Specifications
Audio & ANC
12mm titanium-coated drivers
Up to 55dB Active Noise Cancellation
Multiple ANC modes (Light, Maximum)
AI-based real-time noise reduction
Spatial audio support (gaming)
Battery
Connectivity
Bluetooth 6.0
LHDC 5.0 audio codec
Features
Build & Durability
Colours
The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro are priced at ₹3,999, with an introductory offer bringing the price down to ₹3,799 for a limited time. They will be available in Radiant Grey and Raven Black and go on sale starting March 23 on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official OnePlus website.