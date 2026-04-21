Technology

One Plus Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite set for launch in India on May 7

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the Nord CE6 and CE6 Lite on May 7 in India, revealing key specs including massive batteries, high-refresh-rate displays, and performance-focused chipsets aimed at budget users and gamers.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
OnePlus Nord CE6 and CE6 Lite
OnePlus Nord CE6 and CE6 Lite set for May 7 launch

In an official post on X, OnePlus confirmed that the new Nord CE6 series will be unveiled on May 7. Alongside the launch date, the Company has also revealed several key specifications of the handsets.

OnePlus has several smartphones lined up for the upcoming weeks. Earlier, it confirmed the launch date of its Ace 6 Ultra in China. Now, it plans to launch its next two models, Nord CE6 and CE6 Lite, with extraordinary features in India. It is set for Launch on May 7 at 12.00 pm IST.

OnePlus introduced the two models as all-arounder beasts, letting users know it is a phone that delivers high performance across all fields, is used for various purposes, and is capable of regular to moderate daily use and gaming. The mobile will be available in three colour options: Black, White, and Light Blue.

OnePlus Nord CE6 features

OnePlus Nord CE6 looks quite like the latest OnePlus Phones, with a small, minimalist camera design. The Nord CE 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, paired with a 3200 Touch sampling rate. It will also pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for 27W reverse wired charging. The extensive battery will allow the phone to run for more than a day.

The handset is further confirmed to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM Dimming.  It will also carry an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance and feature a square-shaped rear camera module. The smartphone carries two rear camera sensors and an LED flash on the side.

The OnePlusNord CE6 Lite features

On the other hand, the OnePus Nord CE6Lite will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset. It will feature a 7,000mAh battery, which allows the phone to run for up to two days on a single charge, and a confirmed 144Hz display. Further details are expected to be revealed by the Company in the coming days. It is introduced with a different design from the CE 6. 

The mobile will be available in two colour options: Vivid Mint and Hyper Black.

OnePlus Nord CE6 Specifications
LabelValue
Display6.78-inch, Resolution: 1.5K, Refresh rate: 144Hz AMOLED
ProcessorSnapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC
BatteryMassive 8000mAh battery, 27W reverse wired charging.
Colour OptionsBlack, white, Light Blue
OnePlus Nord CE6 LITE Specifications
LabelValue
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset
Battery7,000mAh battery
Colour OptionsVivid Mint, Hyper Black
AvailabilityAmazon, offline OnePlus store

Availability

The upcoming Nord CE6 and CE6 Lite can be purchased on Amazon and at OnePlus retail stores.

The pricing of these two phones has not yet been revealed, but they are expected to be budget-friendly, feature massive batteries, and be fit for gaming.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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