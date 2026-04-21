OnePlus introduced the two models as all-arounder beasts, letting users know it is a phone that delivers high performance across all fields, is used for various purposes, and is capable of regular to moderate daily use and gaming. The mobile will be available in three colour options: Black, White, and Light Blue .

OnePlus has several smartphones lined up for the upcoming weeks. Earlier, it confirmed the launch date of its Ace 6 Ultra in China. Now, it plans to launch its next two models, Nord CE6 and CE6 Lite, with extraordinary features in India. It is set for Launch on May 7 at 12.00 pm IST.

In an official post on X, OnePlus confirmed that the new Nord CE6 series will be unveiled on May 7. Alongside the launch date, the Company has also revealed several key specifications of the handsets.

OnePlus Nord CE6 features

OnePlus Nord CE6 looks quite like the latest OnePlus Phones, with a small, minimalist camera design. The Nord CE 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, paired with a 3200 Touch sampling rate. It will also pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for 27W reverse wired charging. The extensive battery will allow the phone to run for more than a day.

The handset is further confirmed to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM Dimming. It will also carry an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance and feature a square-shaped rear camera module. The smartphone carries two rear camera sensors and an LED flash on the side.

The OnePlusNord CE6 Lite features

On the other hand, the OnePus Nord CE6Lite will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset. It will feature a 7,000mAh battery, which allows the phone to run for up to two days on a single charge, and a confirmed 144Hz display. Further details are expected to be revealed by the Company in the coming days. It is introduced with a different design from the CE 6.

The mobile will be available in two colour options: Vivid Mint and Hyper Black.

OnePlus Nord CE6 Specifications Label Value Display 6.78-inch, Resolution: 1.5K, Refresh rate: 144Hz AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Battery Massive 8000mAh battery, 27W reverse wired charging. Colour Options Black, white, Light Blue

OnePlus Nord CE6 LITE Specifications Label Value Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset Battery 7,000mAh battery Colour Options Vivid Mint, Hyper Black Availability Amazon, offline OnePlus store

Availability

The upcoming Nord CE6 and CE6 Lite can be purchased on Amazon and at OnePlus retail stores.

The pricing of these two phones has not yet been revealed, but they are expected to be budget-friendly, feature massive batteries, and be fit for gaming.