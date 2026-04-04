The Flagship Killers are set to launch the next exclusive Nord series as mid-range devices. This handset launches in India on April 7 at 7 PM IST, and the sale will begin on April 9 at 12 PM IST.

OnePlus made an historic announcement by launching the OnePlus Nord 6, a mid-range device that will fit the budgets of all in India. OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to maintain the traditional footpaths by using a similar Snapdragon chip, yet it is launched with significant power and a major upgrade.

The OnePlus website's 'Notify me' already grabs the attention of media tech and OnePlus users. As a significant upgrade over its predecessors, the OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a modern and premium design. It features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a 9,000 mAh battery, and a 165Hz AMOLED display, among others. This is the only brand that provides a lifetime warranty for an industry wise green line issues.