The Flagship Killers are set to launch the next exclusive Nord series as mid-range devices. This handset launches in India on April 7 at 7 PM IST, and the sale will begin on April 9 at 12 PM IST.
OnePlus made an historic announcement by launching the OnePlus Nord 6, a mid-range device that will fit the budgets of all in India. OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to maintain the traditional footpaths by using a similar Snapdragon chip, yet it is launched with significant power and a major upgrade.
The OnePlus website's 'Notify me' already grabs the attention of media tech and OnePlus users. As a significant upgrade over its predecessors, the OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a modern and premium design. It features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a 9,000 mAh battery, and a 165Hz AMOLED display, among others. This is the only brand that provides a lifetime warranty for an industry wise green line issues.
OnePlus Nord 6 Key Features and Specifications
The phone feels good in the hand, even though it is slightly heavy. It is expected to spend a long time with ergonomic designs and to provide a comfortable feel to users. The display's biggest highlights are 165Hz and 8000 nits of brightness, with a 1.5K AMOLED panel designed to deliver smooth scrolling with every frame.
Another major feature is a 9,000 mAh battery, which is much larger than most smartphones in this segment. It is expected to be available in stylish colour options such as mint green, black, and silver, enhancing its visual appeal.
It also provides the Touch Reflex Chip, offering 3200Hz touch sampling and a 6-axis gaming gyroscope for an extraordinary gaming experience. It also integrates with AI-powered features, making this gadget tech-friendly and easily accessible for users.
Price & Availability
The OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to launch in India between ₹28,000 and ₹35,000 for the base variant, with some high-end models potentially approaching ₹40,000. This handset will be available on the Amazon Website and the OnePlus official website on April 9 at 12PM IST.