Technology

OnePlus Nord 6 Impressions: Built for Speed & Power, Check the Price

The OnePlus Nord 6 is set to launch in India with a powerful upgrade, featuring a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a massive 9,000mAh battery, and a 165Hz AMOLED display. Positioned as a premium mid-range device, it promises strong performance, modern design, and advanced gaming features.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
OnePlus Nord 6
OnePlus Nord 6 set to launch on April 7

The Flagship Killers are set to launch the next exclusive Nord series as mid-range devices. This handset launches in India on April 7 at 7 PM IST, and the sale will begin on April 9 at 12 PM IST.

OnePlus made an historic announcement by launching the OnePlus Nord 6, a mid-range device that will fit the budgets of all in India. OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to maintain the traditional footpaths by using a similar Snapdragon chip, yet it is launched with significant power and a major upgrade.

The OnePlus website's 'Notify me' already grabs the attention of media tech and OnePlus users. As a significant upgrade over its predecessors, the OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a modern and premium design. It features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a 9,000 mAh battery, and a 165Hz AMOLED display, among others. This is the only brand that provides a lifetime warranty for an industry wise green line issues.

OnePlus Nord 6 Key Features and Specifications

The phone feels good in the hand, even though it is slightly heavy. It is expected to spend a long time with ergonomic designs and to provide a comfortable feel to users. The display's biggest highlights are 165Hz and 8000 nits of brightness, with a 1.5K AMOLED panel designed to deliver smooth scrolling with every frame.

Another major feature is a 9,000 mAh battery, which is much larger than most smartphones in this segment. It is expected to be available in stylish colour options such as mint green, black, and silver, enhancing its visual appeal.

It also provides the Touch Reflex Chip, offering 3200Hz touch sampling and a 6-axis gaming gyroscope for an extraordinary gaming experience. It also integrates with AI-powered features, making this gadget tech-friendly and easily accessible for users.

OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications
LabelValue
Display6.78-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate (ultra-smooth) , Punch-hole, bezel-less design, 3200Hz touch sampling and a 6-axis gaming gyroscope. (For Gaming)
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, Octa-core CPU + Adreno GPU
Storage12GB RAM + 256GB storage (expected)
Battery9000mAh battery, 80W fast charging support
Camera50MP main camera + 8MP ultra-wide, 32MP front camera, Supports 4K video recording
Design & BuildIP69K water & dust resistance, Glass back + premium design, In-display fingerprint sensor
Gaming & ExtrasSupports high FPS gaming (up to 165Hz), Stereo speakers, Android 16 (latest OS)
ColoursFresh Mint, Holographic, Silver Black

Price & Availability

The OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to launch in India between ₹28,000 and ₹35,000 for the base variant, with some high-end models potentially approaching ₹40,000. This handset will be available on the Amazon Website and the OnePlus official website on April 9 at 12PM IST.

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New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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