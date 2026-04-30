Technology

OnePlus Pad 4 Launches in India with Flagship Specs & Price

OnePlus Pad 4 debuts in India with a 13.2-inch 3.4K display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and a massive 13,380mAh battery. Priced from ₹59,999, it goes on sale May 5 with launch offers and free stylus for a limited time.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
OnePlus Pad 4
OnePlus Pad 4 launched in India with two colour options

OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus Pad 4 in India, bringing a premium tablet experience with top-tier specifications and powerful performance. Aimed at productivity users and entertainment lovers alike, the new tablet combines a large immersive display with flagship-level hardware.

Key Features

The OnePlus Pad 4 features a large 13.2-inch display, making it ideal for streaming, gaming, and multitasking. Backed by a massive battery and fast charging, the device delivers long hours of uninterrupted usage. Powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset, the tablet promises smooth performance across tasks.

OnePlus Pad 4 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display13.2-inch LCD, 3.4K resolution, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate
Brightness700 nits (typical), 1000 nits (HBM)
HDR SupportDolby Vision
Touch Sampling RateUp to 540Hz
Performance
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Operating SystemOxygenOS 16.0
Battery & Charging
Battery13,380mAh
Charging80W SUPERVOOC fast charging
Storage & Design
Variants8GB + 256GB / 12GB + 512GB
ColoursDune Glow, Sage Mist
AccessoriesOnePlus Stylo Pro, Pad 4 Smart Keyboard

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Pad 4 is priced at ₹59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and ₹64,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. It is available in two elegant colour options - Dune Glow and Sage Mist - and comes in a Wi-Fi-only version.

As part of launch offers, OnePlus is providing an instant ₹5,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, bringing the effective prices down to ₹54,999 and ₹59,999, respectively. Additionally, buyers can get the OnePlus Stylo Pro stylus (worth ₹5,499) for free as part of a limited-time offer. The Pad 4 Smart Keyboard and stylus will also be available as optional accessories.

The tablet will go on sale starting May 5 at 12 PM IST via the official OnePlus website.

With its powerful specs, premium design, and attractive launch offers, the OnePlus Pad 4 is poised to be a strong contender in the high-end tablet segment.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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