OnePlus Pad 4 Launches in India with Flagship Specs & Price

OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus Pad 4 in India, bringing a premium tablet experience with top-tier specifications and powerful performance. Aimed at productivity users and entertainment lovers alike, the new tablet combines a large immersive display with flagship-level hardware.
Key Features
The OnePlus Pad 4 features a large 13.2-inch display, making it ideal for streaming, gaming, and multitasking. Backed by a massive battery and fast charging, the device delivers long hours of uninterrupted usage. Powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset, the tablet promises smooth performance across tasks.
|OnePlus Pad 4 Specifications
|Specification
|Details
|Display
|Display
|13.2-inch LCD, 3.4K resolution, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate
|Brightness
|700 nits (typical), 1000 nits (HBM)
|HDR Support
|Dolby Vision
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Up to 540Hz
|Performance
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
|Operating System
|OxygenOS 16.0
|Battery & Charging
|Battery
|13,380mAh
|Charging
|80W SUPERVOOC fast charging
|Storage & Design
|Variants
|8GB + 256GB / 12GB + 512GB
|Colours
|Dune Glow, Sage Mist
|Accessories
|OnePlus Stylo Pro, Pad 4 Smart Keyboard
Pricing and Availability
The OnePlus Pad 4 is priced at ₹59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and ₹64,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. It is available in two elegant colour options - Dune Glow and Sage Mist - and comes in a Wi-Fi-only version.