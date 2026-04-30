OnePlus Pad 4 Launches in India with Flagship Specs & Price

OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus Pad 4 in India, bringing a premium tablet experience with top-tier specifications and powerful performance. Aimed at productivity users and entertainment lovers alike, the new tablet combines a large immersive display with flagship-level hardware.

Key Features

The OnePlus Pad 4 features a large 13.2-inch display, making it ideal for streaming, gaming, and multitasking. Backed by a massive battery and fast charging, the device delivers long hours of uninterrupted usage. Powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset, the tablet promises smooth performance across tasks.

OnePlus Pad 4 Specifications Specification Details Display Display 13.2-inch LCD, 3.4K resolution, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate Brightness 700 nits (typical), 1000 nits (HBM) HDR Support Dolby Vision Touch Sampling Rate Up to 540Hz Performance Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Operating System OxygenOS 16.0 Battery & Charging Battery 13,380mAh Charging 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging Storage & Design Variants 8GB + 256GB / 12GB + 512GB Colours Dune Glow, Sage Mist Accessories OnePlus Stylo Pro, Pad 4 Smart Keyboard

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Pad 4 is priced at ₹59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and ₹64,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. It is available in two elegant colour options - Dune Glow and Sage Mist - and comes in a Wi-Fi-only version.