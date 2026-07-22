Although the company has not confirmed when the transition will begin, users will reportedly be able to voluntarily switch to ColorOS 17, which is expected to be based on Android 17.

The move comes alongside the company's decision to wind down its smartphone business in North America and Europe, marking one of the biggest changes in OnePlus' global operations since the brand was founded.

OnePlus has announced a major software strategy shift that will see OxygenOS gradually replaced by Oppo's ColorOS in select global markets.

OnePlus has also indicated that eligible users will have the option to roll back to OxygenOS if they choose.

ColorOS 17 Rollout Yet to Be Confirmed

OnePlus has not officially revealed the release schedule or the complete list of devices that will receive the Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update.

However, recent leaks suggest the company plans to support several smartphones launched over the past three years, extending software support to a wider range of devices than expected.

The transition will begin through a software update, allowing existing OxygenOS devices in supported regions to migrate to ColorOS.

Leaked List of Eligible OnePlus Devices

According to leaked information, the following smartphones are expected to receive the ColorOS 17 update:

OnePlus Number Series

OnePlus 11

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13S

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus Nord Series

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

The company has not officially confirmed this list, so the final rollout could differ when the update is announced.

Why OnePlus Is Making the Change

The move aligns OnePlus more closely with its parent company Oppo, whose smartphones in China already ship with ColorOS instead of OxygenOS.

By adopting a single software platform across multiple brands, Oppo could simplify software development, accelerate feature rollouts, and reduce maintenance costs.

Industry observers believe the transition is part of a broader effort to streamline Oppo's smartphone ecosystem while delivering a more unified user experience across its brands.

Software Support to Continue

Despite scaling back its smartphone business in the United States and Europe, OnePlus has confirmed that existing customers will continue receiving software updates and support for eligible devices.

This means users in those regions will still receive security patches and operating system upgrades even after the company reduces its hardware presence.

Realme Could Follow a Similar Path

The software consolidation may not stop with OnePlus. Reports suggest that Realme could also transition from Realme UI to ColorOS in the future, further unifying Oppo's ecosystem across its smartphone brands.

While neither OnePlus nor Realme has officially confirmed these plans, the reported changes indicate a broader strategy to bring Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme devices under a common software experience.

More details, including the official rollout timeline, eligible devices, and regional availability of ColorOS 17, are expected to be announced by OnePlus in the coming months.