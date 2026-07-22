Technology

OnePlus Replace OxygenOS with ColorOS in Global Markets; Android 17 Update

OnePlus is set to replace OxygenOS with Android 17-based ColorOS 17 in select global markets, with older flagship and Nord devices expected to receive the update. The company will continue software support despite scaling back its smartphone business in North America and Europe.

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Maheswari
·3 min read
OnePlus Android 17 Update
OnePlus Android 17 update Oxygen OS with ColorOS
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OnePlus has announced a major software strategy shift that will see OxygenOS gradually replaced by Oppo's ColorOS in select global markets.

The move comes alongside the company's decision to wind down its smartphone business in North America and Europe, marking one of the biggest changes in OnePlus' global operations since the brand was founded.

Although the company has not confirmed when the transition will begin, users will reportedly be able to voluntarily switch to ColorOS 17, which is expected to be based on Android 17.

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OnePlus has also indicated that eligible users will have the option to roll back to OxygenOS if they choose.

ColorOS 17 Rollout Yet to Be Confirmed

OnePlus has not officially revealed the release schedule or the complete list of devices that will receive the Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update.

However, recent leaks suggest the company plans to support several smartphones launched over the past three years, extending software support to a wider range of devices than expected.

The transition will begin through a software update, allowing existing OxygenOS devices in supported regions to migrate to ColorOS.

Leaked List of Eligible OnePlus Devices

According to leaked information, the following smartphones are expected to receive the ColorOS 17 update:

OnePlus Number Series

  • OnePlus 11

  • OnePlus Open

  • OnePlus 12

  • OnePlus 12R

  • OnePlus 13

  • OnePlus 13R

  • OnePlus 13S

  • OnePlus 15

  • OnePlus 15R

OnePlus Nord Series

  • OnePlus Nord 4

  • OnePlus Nord 5

  • OnePlus Nord CE 5

  • OnePlus Nord 6

  • OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

The company has not officially confirmed this list, so the final rollout could differ when the update is announced.

Why OnePlus Is Making the Change

The move aligns OnePlus more closely with its parent company Oppo, whose smartphones in China already ship with ColorOS instead of OxygenOS.

By adopting a single software platform across multiple brands, Oppo could simplify software development, accelerate feature rollouts, and reduce maintenance costs.

Industry observers believe the transition is part of a broader effort to streamline Oppo's smartphone ecosystem while delivering a more unified user experience across its brands.

Software Support to Continue

Despite scaling back its smartphone business in the United States and Europe, OnePlus has confirmed that existing customers will continue receiving software updates and support for eligible devices.

This means users in those regions will still receive security patches and operating system upgrades even after the company reduces its hardware presence.

Realme Could Follow a Similar Path

The software consolidation may not stop with OnePlus. Reports suggest that Realme could also transition from Realme UI to ColorOS in the future, further unifying Oppo's ecosystem across its smartphone brands.

While neither OnePlus nor Realme has officially confirmed these plans, the reported changes indicate a broader strategy to bring Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme devices under a common software experience.

More details, including the official rollout timeline, eligible devices, and regional availability of ColorOS 17, are expected to be announced by OnePlus in the coming months.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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