With no successor named, the leadership vacuum has sent a ripple of anxiety through the "Never Settle" community, especially as internal restructuring under the parent Oppo group suggests a move toward a more consolidated, online-heavy business model.

Liu, who was credited with navigating OnePlus through turbulent retail ties in India, is reportedly serving his notice period until March 31, 2026, before returning to China.

The smartphone industry is reeling from a seismic shift as OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu has officially resigned, leaving the brand's most critical market without a captain. While the company frames the departure as Liu pursuing "Personal Passions," the timing is anything but quiet.

This leadership exit is the spark in a much larger powder keg of rumours about the shutdown of OnePlus' global operations. Insiders and industry tipsters suggest that OnePlus is preparing to pull the plug on smartphone sales in major Western markets, including the US, the UK, and large parts of Europe, as early as April 2026.

Reports indicate that staff in these regions have already been briefed on severance packages, signalling a retreat to its home base in China. While OnePlus has historically denied "shutdown" claims, the evidence of a global rollback is mounting, with the brand's iconic Hasselblad partnership reportedly ending and resources being diverted back to Oppo's flagship lines.

In India, the strategy appears to be a total identity pivot. Once the undisputed "Flagship Killer," OnePlus is allegedly shifting its focus almost entirely to budget and mid-range devices under the Nord series to capture volume over value.

This comes on the heels of a disastrous 2025, when the brand witnessed a staggering 38.8% decline in shipments, the sharpest drop among major players in the country.

By moving away from the premium segment, OnePlus seems to be settling into a secondary role as a sub-brand under the oversight of Realme CEO Sky Li, who has reportedly been elevated to manage the combined sub-brand vertical.

The broader implications for existing users are a mix of reassurance and uncertainty. While OnePlus has reaffirmed its commitment to after-sales support and software updates, the reality of a shrinking global footprint makes the future of breakthrough innovation look bleak.

The upcoming launch of the OnePlus Nord 6 in April will be the first major test of this new "sub-brand" era. For a company that built its legend on disrupting the status quo, the current trajectory feels less like a new chapter and more like a strategic retreat into the shadows of its parent company.