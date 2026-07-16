Today, however, the brand which shattered the smartphone industry is preparing to end its independent operations in the United States and Europe as early as this week, and with plans to completely exit India by 2027, a move that would mark the biggest turning point in OnePlus' history.

It took on major competitors such as Samsung and Apple by offering high-quality hardware at significantly lower prices, ultimately earning the brand the nickname "Flagship Killer."

For more than a decade, OnePlus had everything that Android enthusiasts wanted.

According to multiple reports, OnePlus' parent company, Oppo, is expected to announce a major restructuring that will effectively retire OnePlus in these regions, with Oppo taking over OnePlus' product strategy.

From Startup To Smartphone Legend

Founded in 2013 by the former executives of Oppo, Pete Lau and Carl Pei, OnePlus entered the market with the bold promise, 'Deliver Flagship Specifications Without Flagship Prices'.

It released its first smartphone, the OnePlus One, in 2014 with the famous slogan 'Never Settle'.

The phone quickly became a sensation after it was launched, as it offered:

Qualcomm's latest flagship processor

Premium build quality

Near-stock Android through OxygenOS

Fast charging

Excellent performance

A price hundreds of dollars lower than competing flagship phones

The invite-only purchasing system also sparked curiosity among people, who felt it was exclusive, making every launch feel like an event.

Over the years, devices such as the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 11 have built a loyal fanbase among Android enthusiasts.

Why People Loved OnePlus?

OnePlus wasn't just another smartphone; it stood for something different. It became popular because it focuses on user experience.

Some of its biggest strengths included:

Fast and smooth OxygenOS software

Clean Android experience without excessive bloatware

Premium hardware at mid-range prices

Industry-leading charging speeds

Strong community engagement

Long software support compared to many Android competitors

For years, OnePlus phones consistently outperformed similarly priced rivals, making them the default recommendations for Android users.

The Phase Exit Strategy

Now, OnePlus is shutting down its operations outside China due to a mix of financial strain, shifting market dynamics, geopolitical hurdles, and major legal battles.

Oppo is facing severe financial challenges across its entire phone business.

Managing three independent brand structures, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme, globally had become incredibly expensive and inefficient during a broader smartphone market slowdown.

OnePlus' unique identity has eroded over time. Once a cult favourite known for selling "Flagship Killer" specs at half the price, it transitioned to high-priced mainstream premium phones, resulting in sluggish sales and weak growth across the US, Europe, and India.

Selling Chinese-made products in the Western Hemisphere has become increasingly difficult.

Rising geopolitical tensions and strict regulatory oversight of Chinese tech firms operating in the US market made it unsustainable to maintain an independent American branch.

Oppo is currently tied up in an expensive, high-risk trade-secrets lawsuit filed by Apple.

This Active legal battle has limited corporate resources and added substantial risk to maintaining consumer hardware operations in Western markets.

Impact On Current Phone Owners

Current phone owners will not be cut loose immediately, as software updates and after-sales customer service will continue to be honoured.

The parent companies, OnePlus and Oppo, have stated that they intend to support currently active hardware through the end of each device's promised operational lifespan.