Technology

OnePlus Is Reportedly Shutting Down Operations In US & Europe: Here's Why

OnePlus, the brand that revolutionised the smartphone market with affordable flagship devices, is reportedly preparing for a major restructuring. Parent company Oppo may take over its operations in key markets, with reports suggesting a possible US, Europe exit and India shutdown by 2027

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
OnePlus shutdown
OnePlus Shutdown in US and Europe
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For more than a decade, OnePlus had everything that Android enthusiasts wanted.

It took on major competitors such as Samsung and Apple by offering high-quality hardware at significantly lower prices, ultimately earning the brand the nickname "Flagship Killer."

Today, however, the brand which shattered the smartphone industry is preparing to end its independent operations in the United States and Europe as early as this week, and with plans to completely exit India by 2027, a move that would mark the biggest turning point in OnePlus' history.

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According to multiple reports, OnePlus' parent company, Oppo, is expected to announce a major restructuring that will effectively retire OnePlus in these regions, with Oppo taking over OnePlus' product strategy.

From Startup To Smartphone Legend

Founded in 2013 by the former executives of Oppo, Pete Lau and Carl Pei, OnePlus entered the market with the bold promise, 'Deliver Flagship Specifications Without Flagship Prices'.

It released its first smartphone, the OnePlus One, in 2014 with the famous slogan 'Never Settle'.

The phone quickly became a sensation after it was launched, as it offered:

  • Qualcomm's latest flagship processor

  • Premium build quality

  • Near-stock Android through OxygenOS

  • Fast charging

  • Excellent performance

  • A price hundreds of dollars lower than competing flagship phones

The invite-only purchasing system also sparked curiosity among people, who felt it was exclusive, making every launch feel like an event.

Over the years, devices such as the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 11 have built a loyal fanbase among Android enthusiasts.

Why People Loved OnePlus?

OnePlus wasn't just another smartphone; it stood for something different. It became popular because it focuses on user experience.

Some of its biggest strengths included:

  • Fast and smooth OxygenOS software

  • Clean Android experience without excessive bloatware

  • Premium hardware at mid-range prices

  • Industry-leading charging speeds

  • Strong community engagement

  • Long software support compared to many Android competitors

For years, OnePlus phones consistently outperformed similarly priced rivals, making them the default recommendations for Android users.

The Phase Exit Strategy

Now, OnePlus is shutting down its operations outside China due to a mix of financial strain, shifting market dynamics, geopolitical hurdles, and major legal battles.

Oppo is facing severe financial challenges across its entire phone business.

Managing three independent brand structures, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme, globally had become incredibly expensive and inefficient during a broader smartphone market slowdown.

OnePlus' unique identity has eroded over time. Once a cult favourite known for selling "Flagship Killer" specs at half the price, it transitioned to high-priced mainstream premium phones, resulting in sluggish sales and weak growth across the US, Europe, and India.

Selling Chinese-made products in the Western Hemisphere has become increasingly difficult.

Rising geopolitical tensions and strict regulatory oversight of Chinese tech firms operating in the US market made it unsustainable to maintain an independent American branch.

Oppo is currently tied up in an expensive, high-risk trade-secrets lawsuit filed by Apple.

This Active legal battle has limited corporate resources and added substantial risk to maintaining consumer hardware operations in Western markets.

Impact On Current Phone Owners

Current phone owners will not be cut loose immediately, as software updates and after-sales customer service will continue to be honoured.

The parent companies, OnePlus and Oppo, have stated that they intend to support currently active hardware through the end of each device's promised operational lifespan.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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