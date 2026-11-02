OnePlus introduced the original Turbo 6V alongside the more powerful Turbo 6, giving buyers two options at different performance levels.

The most interesting part of this launch is that the OnePlus Turbo 6Vs don't bring significant hardware changes compared with the Turbo 6V released in January 2026.

OnePlus has quietly expanded its smartphone portfolio in China with the launch of the new OnePlus Turbo 6Vs.

The Turbo 6 focused on stronger processing performance, while the Turbo 6V offered a more affordable configuration with a large battery and a high refresh-rate display.

With the Turbo 6Vs, OnePlus appears to be extending the same product strategy by offering another version of the existing phone.

Key Specifications And Features

Battery And Charging

9,000mAh Battery - Features a massive silicon-carbon battery designed for multi-day usage.

80W SuperVOOC - Supports fast wired charging.

27W Reverse Charging - This capability lets the device act as a power bank to charge other electronics.

Durability and Design

Triple IP Rating - Certified with IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings, making it highly resistant to dust, high-pressure water jets, and steam cleaning.

Flat Design - Features a flat display and a distinct circular camera module on the back.

Display

Screen Type - Features a 6.78-inch AMOLED flat display with 1.5K resolution.

Scrolling Fluidity - Delivers a 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth scrolling and gaming responsiveness.

Screen Visibility - Ensures high visibility even in direct sunlight with 1,800 nits peak brightness.

Performance And Software

Processor - Powered by the octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

Memory Configuration - Comes standard with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

ColorOS 16 - Runs on the latest software skin based on Android 16 out of the box.

Camera Setup

Main Camera - Equipped with a 50MP sensor and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) for steady photos and videos.

Secondary Rear Lens - A secondary sensor completes the dual-camera array.

Front Camera - Features a 16MP centred punch-hole camera for selfies and video calls.

Pricing and Availability Details

The OnePlus Turbo 6V is priced at CNY 3,699 (approximately ₹43,500 / $555) for the single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Availability is currently limited strictly to the China market, where official retail occurs through the online Oppo Store.

The colour choices include Nova White and Orange Heart, which features a vibrant orange shade with a brushed finish.

No official confirmation exists regarding a launch in India or other global markets, as the product line traditionally remains a regional exclusive or is rebadged under the international Nord series.

The Turbo 6Vs is more of a refreshed addition to the OnePlus Turbo family than a completely new smartphone generation.

Whether buyers accept its premium pricing will depend on how much they value the new edition over the existing alternatives.