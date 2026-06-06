OnePlus Turbo 6X and Turbo 6X Pro are set for launch in China, expected before June 18. OnePlus has posted the device on Weibo and teased key details, including the duo's battery and chipset. It also reveals the colour options, RAM and storage configurations. OnePlus has also opened pre-reservations for the lineup.
OnePlus Turbo 6X
The OnePlus Turbo 6X, on the other hand, is teased to come with a 7,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Super chipset. The standard model will have a 144Hz LCD panel with flicker-free eye-care certification. It will offer military-grade durability.
The OnePlus Turbo 6X features a 6.72-inch LCD eye-care display. It is reported that the OnePlus 6X will come with a triple-camera setup, including 50 MP + 2 MP rear cameras and an 8 MP front camera. The colour options include three classy options: Black, White, and Green. If users want the longest battery life at a lower price, the OnePlus Turbo 6X is the best option.
OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro
OnePlus China President Li Jie and OnePlus announced on Weibo that the OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro will feature an 8,000mAh battery and a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Super Edition chipset. It will have IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings.
When it comes to the camera setup, the device features a 50 MP and 8 MP rear cameras and a 16 MP main camera for better selfie and video quality. The OnePlus 6X Pro comes with two colour options: Black and Orange.
Chipset, Storage, and Pricing
The line mostly falls under similarities in chipset, storage and Pricing. The duo are confirmed to be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. Both the OnePlus Turbo 6X and the OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro are confirmed to ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16. OnePlus Turbo 6X will cost CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 22,000).
Earlier this week, Li Jie confirmed that the OnePlus Turbo 6X series will launch in China before June 18. It is said to support 45W wired fast charging.
Key features and Specifications