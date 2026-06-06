OnePlus Turbo 6X and Turbo 6X Pro are set for launch in China, expected before June 18. OnePlus has posted the device on Weibo and teased key details, including the duo's battery and chipset. It also reveals the colour options, RAM and storage configurations. OnePlus has also opened pre-reservations for the lineup.

OnePlus Turbo 6X

The OnePlus Turbo 6X, on the other hand, is teased to come with a 7,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Super chipset. The standard model will have a 144Hz LCD panel with flicker-free eye-care certification. It will offer military-grade durability.

The OnePlus Turbo 6X features a 6.72-inch LCD eye-care display. It is reported that the OnePlus 6X will come with a triple-camera setup, including 50 MP + 2 MP rear cameras and an 8 MP front camera. The colour options include three classy options: Black, White, and Green. If users want the longest battery life at a lower price, the OnePlus Turbo 6X is the best option.