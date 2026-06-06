Technology

OnePlus Turbo 6X Series Teased Ahead of Launch With Massive 8,000mAh Battery

OnePlus has revealed key details about the upcoming Turbo 6X series ahead of its China debut. The lineup will feature large batteries, MediaTek chipsets, high-refresh-rate displays, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, and multiple RAM and storage options.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
OnePlus Turbo 6X Series
OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro teased to launch

OnePlus Turbo 6X and Turbo 6X Pro are set for launch in China, expected before June 18. OnePlus has posted the device on Weibo and teased key details, including the duo's battery and chipset. It also reveals the colour options, RAM and storage configurations. OnePlus has also opened pre-reservations for the lineup.

OnePlus Turbo 6X

The OnePlus Turbo 6X, on the other hand, is teased to come with a 7,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Super chipset. The standard model will have a 144Hz LCD panel with flicker-free eye-care certification. It will offer military-grade durability.

The OnePlus Turbo 6X features a 6.72-inch LCD eye-care display. It is reported that the OnePlus 6X will come with a triple-camera setup, including 50 MP + 2 MP rear cameras and an 8 MP front camera. The colour options include three classy options: Black, White, and Green. If users want the longest battery life at a lower price, the OnePlus Turbo 6X is the best option.

OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro

OnePlus China President Li Jie and OnePlus announced on Weibo that the OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro will feature an 8,000mAh battery and a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Super Edition chipset. It will have IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings.

When it comes to the camera setup, the device features a 50 MP and 8 MP rear cameras and a 16 MP main camera for better selfie and video quality. The OnePlus 6X Pro comes with two colour options: Black and Orange.

Chipset, Storage, and Pricing

The line mostly falls under similarities in chipset, storage and Pricing. The duo are confirmed to be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. Both the OnePlus Turbo 6X and the OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro are confirmed to ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16. OnePlus Turbo 6X will cost CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 22,000).

Earlier this week, Li Jie confirmed that the OnePlus Turbo 6X series will launch in China before June 18. It is said to support 45W wired fast charging.

Key features and Specifications

OnePlus Turbo 6X Specifications
SpecificationDetails
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300 Super
Display
Screen Size6.72-inch LCD eye-care
Refresh Rate144Hz
DurabilityMilitary-grade durability
Battery7,000mAh battery
Camera
SetupTriple camera setup
Rear Cameras50MP + 2MP 50MP + 8MP
Front Camera8MP
OSAndroid 16 + ColorOS 16
RAM/Storage8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB
Colour OptionsBlack, White, Green
OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED
Resolution1.5K resolution
Refresh Rate144Hz
DurabilityIP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K durability
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7400 Super
Battery8,000mAh
Camera
SetupTriple camera setup
Rear Cameras50MP + 8MP
Front Camera16MP
OSAndroid 16 + ColorOS 16
RAM/Storage8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB
Colour OptionsBlack, Orange
PricingCNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 22,000)
AvailabilitySales start is expected before June 18 in China

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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