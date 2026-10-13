Technology

OnePlus 16 5G Launched in China With 9000mAh Battery, India Launch Soon

OnePlus 16 5G has launched in China with a 185Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, 200MP primary camera and 9,000mAh battery. It supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, with prices starting at CNY 5,999.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
OnePlus 16
OnePlus 16 is launched in China in three different colorways
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OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 16 5G in China on October 12, 2026, introducing a new smartphone with a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a large-capacity battery and a triple rear camera system.

The device also supports fast wired and wireless charging and comes in multiple memory configurations.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, reportedly manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process and clocked at up to 5.01GHz.

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It runs ColorOS 17 based on Android 17 and includes a dedicated set of gaming-focused chips designed to improve display performance, touch response and network connectivity.

The OnePlus 16 5G is scheduled to go on sale in China on October 13, 2026, through the Oppo online store. It is available in four memory configurations, with prices starting at CNY 5,999.

Display and Performance

The OnePlus 16 5G features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate. The screen supports a reported local peak brightness of 2000 nits, along with PWM and DC dimming technology.

Its high refresh rate is designed to deliver smoother scrolling, responsive gaming and fluid animations.

The smartphone uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which reportedly reaches clock speeds of up to 5.01GHz.

The processor is paired with a dedicated gaming chip setup comprising the P4 Super Display Chip, Lingxi Touch Chip and G3 Esports Network Chip.

These components are designed to improve visual quality, touch responsiveness and network stability during gaming sessions.

Camera Features

The OnePlus 16 5G features a triple rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with dual-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The camera system also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The telephoto camera supports up to 3x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom, offering flexibility when capturing subjects at different distances.

On the front, the smartphone features a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

One of the major highlights of the OnePlus 16 5G is its 9,000mAh battery. The device supports 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, giving you multiple ways to recharge its large battery.

Software and Durability

The smartphone runs ColorOS 17 based on Android 17. It also carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water under the respective testing conditions.

The device is available in three colour options: Martian Masterpiece, Tomorrow's Star and Dark Forest.

OnePlus 16 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Launch
Launch DateOctober 12, 2026
Display
Display6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED
Refresh Rate185Hz
Peak Brightness2,000 nits local peak brightness
DimmingPWM and DC dimming
Performance
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Manufacturing ProcessTSMC 2nm process (reported)
Maximum Clock SpeedUp to 5.01GHz
Gaming ChipsP4 Super Display Chip, Lingxi Touch Chip, G3 Esports Network Chip
Operating SystemAndroid 17-based ColorOS 17
Camera
Rear Camera200MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
Primary Camera StabilisationDual-axis OIS
Telephoto Zoom3x optical zoom, up to 120x digital zoom
Front Camera50MP
Battery and Charging
Battery9,000mAh
Wired Charging100W
Wireless Charging50W
Durability and Design
Durability RatingsIP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K
Colour OptionsMartian Masterpiece, Tomorrow's Star, Dark Forest
Availability
Sale Date in ChinaOctober 13, 2026
Sales PlatformOppo online store

OnePlus 16 5G Price in China

The OnePlus 16 5G is available in four RAM and storage configurations in China.

OnePlus 16 5G Price in China
RAM and StoragePrice in China
12GB + 256GBCNY 5,999
12GB + 512GBCNY 6,799
16GB + 512GBCNY 7,499
16GB + 1TBCNY 8,499

The OnePlus 16 5G combines an 185Hz AMOLED display, a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 9,000mAh battery and high-speed charging capabilities.

Its China launch establishes the device's initial pricing and availability, while details about a potential launch in India have not been confirmed in the provided information. Report suggested that the OnePlus 16 will launch in India in December 2026 or January 2027.

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