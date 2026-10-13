The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, reportedly manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process and clocked at up to 5.01GHz.

The device also supports fast wired and wireless charging and comes in multiple memory configurations.

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 16 5G in China on October 12, 2026, introducing a new smartphone with a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a large-capacity battery and a triple rear camera system.

It runs ColorOS 17 based on Android 17 and includes a dedicated set of gaming-focused chips designed to improve display performance, touch response and network connectivity.

The OnePlus 16 5G is scheduled to go on sale in China on October 13, 2026, through the Oppo online store. It is available in four memory configurations, with prices starting at CNY 5,999.

Display and Performance

The OnePlus 16 5G features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate. The screen supports a reported local peak brightness of 2000 nits, along with PWM and DC dimming technology.

Its high refresh rate is designed to deliver smoother scrolling, responsive gaming and fluid animations.

The smartphone uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which reportedly reaches clock speeds of up to 5.01GHz.

The processor is paired with a dedicated gaming chip setup comprising the P4 Super Display Chip, Lingxi Touch Chip and G3 Esports Network Chip.

These components are designed to improve visual quality, touch responsiveness and network stability during gaming sessions.

Camera Features

The OnePlus 16 5G features a triple rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with dual-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The camera system also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The telephoto camera supports up to 3x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom, offering flexibility when capturing subjects at different distances.

On the front, the smartphone features a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

One of the major highlights of the OnePlus 16 5G is its 9,000mAh battery. The device supports 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, giving you multiple ways to recharge its large battery.

Software and Durability

The smartphone runs ColorOS 17 based on Android 17. It also carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water under the respective testing conditions.

The device is available in three colour options: Martian Masterpiece, Tomorrow's Star and Dark Forest.

OnePlus 16 5G Specifications Specification Details Launch Launch Date October 12, 2026 Display Display 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED Refresh Rate 185Hz Peak Brightness 2,000 nits local peak brightness Dimming PWM and DC dimming Performance Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Manufacturing Process TSMC 2nm process (reported) Maximum Clock Speed Up to 5.01GHz Gaming Chips P4 Super Display Chip, Lingxi Touch Chip, G3 Esports Network Chip Operating System Android 17-based ColorOS 17 Camera Rear Camera 200MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto Primary Camera Stabilisation Dual-axis OIS Telephoto Zoom 3x optical zoom, up to 120x digital zoom Front Camera 50MP Battery and Charging Battery 9,000mAh Wired Charging 100W Wireless Charging 50W Durability and Design Durability Ratings IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K Colour Options Martian Masterpiece, Tomorrow's Star, Dark Forest Availability Sale Date in China October 13, 2026 Sales Platform Oppo online store

OnePlus 16 5G Price in China

The OnePlus 16 5G is available in four RAM and storage configurations in China.

OnePlus 16 5G Price in China RAM and Storage Price in China 12GB + 256GB CNY 5,999 12GB + 512GB CNY 6,799 16GB + 512GB CNY 7,499 16GB + 1TB CNY 8,499

The OnePlus 16 5G combines an 185Hz AMOLED display, a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 9,000mAh battery and high-speed charging capabilities.

Its China launch establishes the device's initial pricing and availability, while details about a potential launch in India have not been confirmed in the provided information. Report suggested that the OnePlus 16 will launch in India in December 2026 or January 2027.