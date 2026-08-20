OpenAI says the changes aim to help teens learn, create, and explore with AI without exposing them to content that may be inappropriate for their age.

The new experience gives teenagers access to ChatGPT while automatically applying additional protections intended for younger users.

OpenAI has introduced 'ChatGPT for Teens', a dedicated experience for users aged 13 to 17, with a stronger emphasis on education, responsible AI use and age-appropriate safety.

Study Mode Takes Centre Stage

One of the main features of ChatGPT for Teens is Study Mode, which is designed to make ChatGPT function more like a learning companion than an answer generator.

Instead of immediately providing solutions, Study Mode can guide students through homework and difficult subjects using questions, hints and step-by-step explanations. Students can also use quizzes and visual learning experiences to test their knowledge and understand complicated concepts.

The feature is intended to encourage teenagers to develop their own understanding rather than relying entirely on AI-generated answers.

Study Mode Management

New Tools for Better Study Habits

OpenAI is also introducing Study Hours, allowing teens or their linked parents to choose specific periods when Study Mode is enabled by default.

The company believes scheduled learning periods could make it easier for students to develop consistent study routines.

Another feature, Break Nudges, reminds teenagers to step away from ChatGPT after extended periods of use. OpenAI is also making it clear within the experience that ChatGPT is an AI system, helping maintain an appropriate distinction between an AI assistant and a human relationship.

Additional Protections for Under-18 Users

ChatGPT for Teens applies additional safeguards designed specifically for younger users.

These protections cover areas considered particularly sensitive for teenagers, including self-harm, violence, eating disorders, dangerous activities and explicit sexual or graphic content.

OpenAI says its under-18 protections are informed by developmental science and expert guidance. The company is also introducing product-level interventions designed to reduce the likelihood of teenagers encountering harmful or developmentally inappropriate material.

Parents Can Manage Selected Settings

Parents can optionally link their accounts to their teenager's ChatGPT account. Once connected, they can manage selected settings and establish quiet hours.

Parents can also receive notifications in certain serious safety situations. However, the system does not give parents access to their teenager's private chat history.

This gives families a way to establish boundaries around AI use without turning the system into a tool for continuously monitoring private conversations.

ChatGPT with Parental controls

Warnings Before Sharing Sensitive Images

OpenAI is also adding reminders when teenagers attempt to upload potentially private or sensitive images.

The warnings are designed to encourage users to reconsider whether to share an image with an AI service, adding another layer of protection around teenagers' personal information.

Partnership Focused on AI Education

OpenAI is also partnering with CodeAI as part of a broader effort to prepare students and educators for an AI-driven future.

The partnership focuses not only on using AI tools but also on understanding the technology behind them. Students will be encouraged to learn how AI works, question its responses, direct it effectively and use it to create useful projects.

Teachers will also play an important role in helping determine how AI should be incorporated into education.

OpenAI says teenagers are increasingly using AI not just for homework but also to develop new skills, build tools and work on problems in their communities. ChatGPT for Teens is intended to support those uses while keeping learning and safety at the centre.

Personalisation Without Blurring the AI Boundary

The teen experience will also offer limited customisation options, including accent colours and voice variations.

These features are intended to allow users to personalise their experience without encouraging confusion between an AI assistant and a real person.

With ChatGPT for Teens, OpenAI is trying to balance giving young people access to increasingly useful AI tools with stronger protections for users who are still developing their digital and critical-thinking skills.

OpenAI is positioning the experience as a way for teenagers to learn with AI, question AI and create with AI, rather than depend on it for answers.